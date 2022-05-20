Battery charge dropped against St. Petersburg rapper Rod Wave

The domestic battery charge against St. Petersburg rapper Rod Wave has been dropped, according to a filing from the state attorney’s office in the 9th judicial circuit.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was arrested earlier this month after he was accused of choking an ex-girlfriend while their two kids were in the same house. In his arrest affidavit, deputies said Green entered the home of his former girlfriend ― whom he had dated for about four years — choked her and accused her of seeing other men.

Green was arrested in St. Petersburg about a week later during a traffic stop.

The notice about dropping the charge against Green was filed to the Osceola Clerk of Court’s website Thursday.

The document, signed by Assistant State Attorney Alexander Arias Card, states that “it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

“We thank the Osceola County State Attorney’s Office for their professionalism,” Bradford Cohen, an attorney representing Green wrote in an email to the Times Thursday.

Prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against Green after reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses, Cohen wrote.

Green grew up in St. Petersburg’s Cromwell Heights neighborhood. He signed with Alamo Records in 2018 and his career skyrocketed in 2020 after his song Heart on Ice went viral on TikTok and broke the Billboard Hot 100.

Green had another high-profile arrest in Atlanta in 2020. He faces a misdemeanor battery charge after police said he punched a promoter following a stage collapse during his performance there. That case still is pending.

Need help?

If you are in immediate danger from domestic violence, call 911. The Florida Coalition of Domestic Violence can be reached at 800-500-1119 or via TDD at 800-621-4202. Here’s how to reach Tampa Bay’s domestic violence agencies for help:

Hillsborough County: Call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org. The TTY line is 813-248-1050.

Pasco County: Contact Sunrise of Pasco County via its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.

Pinellas County: Contact Community Action Stops Abuse, or CASA, by calling the 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, texting casa-stpete.org/chat or visiting casapinellas.org. The TTY line at 727-828-1269.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.