Battery charger believed to be cause of home fire on Saturday

Homeowners believe a battery charger is to blame for a fire that broke out in a home undergoing renovation in Hillsdale Township, near Hillsdale College's campus.

The Hillsdale Township Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 2000 block of Half Moon Lake Road, just north of Barber Drive, about 6 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find smoke billowing from a first-floor window and flames starting to erupt from the siding.

Mutual aid was requested from the Hillsdale City and Jonesville fire departments and the North Adams Fire Department.

Together, the fire departments were able to make a quick knock down on the fire and prevent it from spreading further, but much of the home suffered from heavy smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Firefighters work to control a fire that broke out in a two-story home Saturday in Hillsdale Township.

