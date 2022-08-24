Battery corrosion in your old camera or remote control? Here's how to clean it

Have you ever gone to use a mouse, camera or remote control that's been sitting around for a while, only to find the batteries and their compartment covered in a white-ish crusty residue? That crust is caused by battery corrosion. When left in a device for a long time, batteries will continue to slowly discharge, and a build-up of gas will leak out in the form of battery acid.

But that corrosion doesn't have to be the end of your electronics. With a few household items, you should be able to clean the corrosion out and get those forgotten electronics working again.

How to clean battery acid with vinegar

First, you should wear a pair of gloves since the acid can be caustic.

Next, remove the batteries.

With a cotton swab gently wipe away any corrosion debris in the device, taking care not to get any on your skin or in your eyes.

Then, dip a cotton swab in a little bit of white vinegar or lemon juice and clean the device's components with the wet swab. You may hear a slight sizzling noise, which is a sign it's working.

Now take a dry cotton swab to remove any moisture.

Leave the battery compartment of the device open to completely dry before putting in new batteries.

Preventing battery corrosion

The simplest and easiest way to prevent corrosion is to take batteries out of devices that you may not use for a while. Heat and moisture affect how quickly the batteries corrode, so store devices in a dry, cool place. Also, avoid using expired batteries.

Does corrosion damage electronics?

While your electronics can still be used after cleaning away corrosion in many cases, it can still damage your electronics to the point that they can't be used anymore.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to clean battery corrosion in your electronic devices