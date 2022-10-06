Battery Creek High student had gun at school but was unrelated to Wednesday threat, police say

Correction: Alerts and a previous version of this story wrongly identified the student’s school. The student attended Battery Creek High School. The article has been updated to reflect that change.

A 14-year-old Battery Creek High School student has been petitioned to family court for bringing a gun to school the same day that Beaufort High School, along with 22 others statewide, went into lockdown for a hoax active shooter threat, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday’s threat at Beaufort High School was deemed a hoax after a tense and anxiety-filled four-hour lockdown.

Beaufort High School and Battery Creek High School approximately 8 miles away were put into another lockdown Thursday after separate incidents of students potentially having weapons on campus were reported.

Both lockdowns ended by approximately 11 a.m.

The Battery Creek High School student, who was not named because he is a minor, was detained and searched Thursday after police got a tip that he had brought a gun to school that morning, according to Maj. Angela Viens with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

No weapons were found Thursday, but the student was known to carry weapons outside of school, said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Staff Sgt. Danny Allen.

Evidence pointed to the student having a weapon on campus Wednesday as the school was in its first lockdown, and those claims were confirmed, police said.

Police are working to find out where the student got the weapon that was brought to school Wednesday and “where it is today,” Viens said.

The student is unrelated to the threats that sparked Wednesday’s lockdown, Viens said.

The student was being detained at the Department of Juvenile justice on Thursday afternoon.

Students who think someone may have brought a weapon to campus may report it to school officials, resource officers or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.