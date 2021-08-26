China's CATL, Huayou eye 10% stakes in miner Jinchuan -sources

Julie Zhu
By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt are each in talks to buy stakes of around 10% in Chinese miner Jinchuan Group International Resources Co worth HK$2 billion ($257 million), sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Top Chinese battery maker CATL is looking to shore up supply of raw materials such as cobalt, prices for which have risen sharply this year.

CATL has submitted an offer to buy 9.9% of Jinchuan International and would secure at least 3,000 tonnes of cobalt per year under the deal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The offer represents a premium of about 40% to Jinchuan International's average share price of HK$1.14 over the past month and would value the company at around $HK20.2 billion.

The sources said CATL had wanted to buy a stake of almost 20% and take twice as much cobalt but this was rejected by Jinchuan International, the Hong Kong-listed arm of state-run metal producer Jinchuan Group which mines cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Standard Chartered is the main bank advising on the deal, the sources said.

CATL denied that it would take around 10% in Jinchuan International, while Jinchuan International and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that CATL was in initial discussions with Jinchuan International to buy a stake of around 10% and could offer more than one-and-a-half times its share price.

Jinchuan International shares soared as much as 90.5% to HK$2.00 ($0.2569) on Thursday, their highest since March 2018.

HUAYOU

One of the sources told Reuters that Huayou, already one of the world's biggest cobalt producers, was in separate discussions for a 9.9% stake in Jinchuan International.

A Huayou spokesperson said this was not the case.

Jinchuan International produced 1,447 tonnes of cobalt in the first half of this year, as well as 28,503 tonnes of copper.

CATL has already made several investments in miners producing battery metals, taking small stakes in lithium producers Pilbara Minerals and Neo Lithium Corp, as well as a near 21% interest in Greenland-focused North American Nickel.

In April, a CATL unit agreed to pay $137.5 million for a stake in the Kisanfu copper-cobalt mine in the DRC, the world's biggest-cobalt producing country.

($1 = 7.7861 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong, additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Tom Daly; editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jason Neely)

