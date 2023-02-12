Battery Giant LG Chem Prepares to Lock In Raw Material Supply

Battery Giant LG Chem Prepares to Lock In Raw Material Supply
Heejin Kim, Heesu Lee and Stephen Engle
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- LG Chem Ltd. is prioritizing efforts to secure raw materials used in electric-vehicle batteries and establishing a self-sufficient global supply chain, including via potential partnerships and investments in mining companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are preparing ourselves first of all to secure supply of raw material, which is more important than the price,” LG Chem Chief Executive Officer Shin Hak-cheol said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Seoul. “Our first and foremost priority is to secure enough raw material for the future.”

The South Korean company is doing “a lot of projects” to ensure it has a stable source of supply, according to Shin. “I don’t think we’ll ever be a mining company. However, if there’s a project that makes sense, maybe we can invest.”

The fragility of the EV industry’s supply chain has been exacerbated by disruptions caused by major global events such as the Covid pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, driving up the cost of raw materials including metals like lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese, which are used in batteries. While the price of lithium has weakened 13% this year, the material is still trading at sky-high levels after climbing 87% last year and almost 430% in 2021.

Lithium Trading Hits Record in Chicago Amid Battery Metals Boom

Asked about the US Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce the EV industry’s reliance on supplies from China, Shin said more clarity on policies was needed and that the industry expects further details to emerge before the end of March.

“Different elements and components need clarification,” he said, echoing comments he made in an interview with Bloomberg News in December. “You’re talking about a pretty complicated puzzle.”

The law requires companies to source battery minerals from countries that have free-trade agreements with the US to be eligible for $7,500 tax credits on EV purchases. Automakers have pushed back against the plan, arguing for leeway given the time it will take to secure materials. Many mines are located in emerging markets that don’t have FTAs with the US.

“I’m not sure even the US government has all the answers to satisfy everyone in the supply chain,” said Shin, adding that the IRA situation in the US is probably getting a disproportionate share of attention.

“Any country’s policy will change, it will not be the same,” Shin said. “LG Chem will be here for 50 years, 100 years, many, many hundreds of years more, so I’m not really basing my supply-chain strategy on one country’s policy, which is transient by definition”

“Long before IRA, we have been pursuing a global supply-chain strategy,” he said. “Our strategy is to be relatively self-sufficient in three mega regions of the world, and the US is just one of them.”

LG Chem makes cathode-active materials, a key ingredient for EV batteries. It is the parent of LG Energy Solution, the world’s second-largest battery cell maker and supplier for automakers including Tesla Inc., General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV.

GM and LG Energy last month shelved plans to build a fourth plant in the US, though talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made, Bloomberg reported previously.

Shin held a joint press conference with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her visit to Seoul in July to stress the importance of “friend-shoring” in trade relationships.

“She wanted to learn about the battery industry in Korea and what are the implications of metals and how they’re made, where they’re coming from,” he said. “I asked about the US economy.”

LG Chem’s shares have risen about 12% this year, despite a blip earlier in February when the company’s fourth-quarter results missed analysts’ estimates, with its petrochemicals operations posting an operating loss of 166 billion won ($131 million). Shin said the traditional business was “going through the bottom of the downcycle.”

“We can only think about going up from here,” he said.

LG Chem is also facing competition from established producers aggressively expanding capacity. The company aims to reduce its carbon content and move toward higher value applications through investing in sustainable materials such as biodegradable plastics, Shin said.

--With assistance from Adrian Wong and Andy Hung.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rise in Canadian shareholder activism faces test next month with new rules in place

    A recent rise in Canada's shareholder activism faces a reality check next month when a new law that gives more powers to investors to pick board nominees will be put to the test and could spur more campaigns this year, lawyers say. Canada is a perfect environment for activists with advantageous regulatory rules, but has failed to attract huge swathes of activists to its shores. Last August, Canada changed federal laws allowing investors to vote 'for' or 'against' each director nominated to a company board.

  • Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $750 million in fresh funding round

    Zeekr, the electric car brand of China's Geely Automobile Holdings, is raising $750 million from five new and existing investors in a funding round that values the brand at $13 billion. Zeekr, which sells two purely electric car models, said in a statement on Monday that proceeds from the funding round will be used to support technology research and the global expansion of the Zeekr brand. The investors include Amnon Shashua, CEO and founder of autonomous driving technology company Mobileye Global - majority owned by Intel Corp - and the Guangzhou city municipal government’s investment arm Yuexiu Industrial Fund, both new investors in the company.

  • Quake Latest: Turkey’s Economic Toll Could Reach $84 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey has widened its probe into contractors after the collapse of buildings in two massive earthquakes, as search and rescue efforts near the one-week mark. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaAirspace Over Lake Michigan Closed Briefly for Military ActivityNearly

  • Commodities Risk Lurking in ESG Funds Grows Too Big to Ignore

    (Bloomberg) -- The dark side of ESG investing has the potential to undermine a whole generation of clean-tech strategies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaAirspace Over Lake Michigan Closed Briefly for Military ActivityAdam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the C

  • High Food Prices, Chinese Demand Boost Prospects of U.S. Agriculture Companies

    The U.S. agriculture industry is projecting another strong year, with elevated crop prices and China’s rebound from Covid-19 expected to boost farmers, chemical suppliers and grain traders. Grain-trading middlemen, including Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge , said demand for crops, vegetable oils and livestock feed will remain strong in 2023. China is also expected to increase its crop imports as Covid-19 restrictions in the country ease, executives said.

  • Scholz’s SPD Crashes to Worst Result Ever in Berlin Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats crashed to their worst ever result in Berlin on Sunday, failing to win an election in the German capital for the first time since 1999 as the conservative Christian Democrats surged to victory.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North Am

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Already Doubled in 2023

    The following two growth stocks are outperforming the average stock in the benchmark index by a mile. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) aims to upend the used-car-buying experience, but it's done a much better job of disrupting its investors' returns. Consumers appreciate the salesperson-free, online shopping experience Carvana provides.

  • Big Eyes Coin Ups The Ante In Presale With New Currencies For BIG: Bitcoin & Ethereum Prices Take U-Turn

    Given the hype, anticipation, and outright popularity it has gained since being created over the past few months since its launch last year, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), on its Twitter page @BigEyesCoin, announced that it would expand its portfolio by...

  • How many Philly or KC homes can you buy for the price of a Super Bowl ad in 2023?

    Here's how many homes you could buy in Philadelphia or Kansas City for the price of a Super Bowl ad in 2023.

  • REA Group First Half 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS In Line

    REA Group ( ASX:REA ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: AU$732.9m (flat on 1H 2022). Net income...

  • Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

    A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. It showed that while dividend-paying stocks outperformed non-payers (9.6% average annual return vs. 4.8%), dividend growth stocks significantly outpaced companies with no change in their dividend policy (10.7% total return compared to 7.1%).

  • Down 60%, This Artificial Intelligence-Powered Company Thinks Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    The financial automation software leader has lost more than 60% of its value, even though it's growing briskly. The company believes it has a bright future due to the massive opportunity to help small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) automate their financial back-office operations with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Here's a closer look at why this AI-powered company believes strongly in its long-term growth opportunity.

  • These 3 Energy Stocks Should Have the Fuel to Continue Paying a Gusher of Dividends

    These energy companies should generate enough cash to continue paying high-yielding dividends for the next couple of years.

  • Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) latest 8.8% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), it is important to...

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Picking a favorite stock is often a difficult task, even for seasoned investors. With more than 8,300 stocks trading on major U.S. exchanges, narrowing the choices to just one can be challenging. Moreover, investing goals and risk tolerances will lead to differing favorites from shareholders under the best of circumstances.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to a 13.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s More Upside Ahead for These 2 Top Score Stocks

    The markets might have kicked off the year in a generally upbeat mood, but they have been zigzagging recently, making it even harder to know what direction stocks are heading in next. That makes stock picking even more difficult than usual but there’s a tool that could come in handy here. The TipRanks Smart Score algorithm collects all the data required for stock picking purposes and sorts it out according to 8 factors - all known to correspond with future outperformance. Then those elements get

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Recession Indicators Haven't Been Wrong for at Least 56 Years -- and They All Agree What Happens Next

    Three comprehensive recession-forecasting tools have come to one conclusion: The largest economy in the world is in trouble.

  • You Should Have a Financial Advisor If You Have This Much Money

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?