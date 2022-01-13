Battery, Gift Card Scam: Elmhurst Police

ELMHURST, IL — In recent days, Elmhurst police responded to calls about a battery, a gift card scam, drug possession, retail theft, road rage, catalytic converter thefts, a custody dispute and a fugitive driver. Here is information from the latest Elmhurst police reports:



Battery

Andrew Hare Jr., 37, of Woodridge was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West St. Charles on a Will County warrant and on a charge of battery. He was taken to the Will County Jail. According to a police report, Hare grabbed a woman during an argument. The woman then threw a piece of a broken bottle at him, cutting his forehead.

Gift card scam

A woman on Elm Creek Drive told police Tuesday that she attempted to link her Amazon Prime account to her smart TV, but received an error message. She contacted the phone number on the screen and was instructed to buy gift cards. The woman complied and gave the suspect access to the cards. The victim then discovered her checking account was emptied. Any instruction to buy gift cards is almost certainly a scam.

Drug possession

Monique Turcotte, 36, of Northlake, was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Extended Stay America, 550 W. Grand Ave., on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the DuPage County Jail.

Concerned with care

Police on Monday received a call from a family concerned about the care of their daughter at The Grove of Elmhurst, 127 W. Diversey Ave. An investigation is pending.

Retail theft

A woman was seen loading products from the store into her car without paying for them about 6 p.m. Monday at Jewel, 944 S. York. The woman then went east on Butterfield, leaving a cart full of other items in the parking lot. An investigation is pending. The woman was described as white, 19 to 29 years old, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds and having medium length blond hair.

Road rage

A driver told police he got into an accident about 8 p.m. Monday on Route 83. He said the other driver held a black handgun out the driver's side window toward him. An officer contacted the other driver, who said he was recording the incident with his phone because he thought the other driver would flee. The complaint was deemed unfounded.

Converter thefts

Catalytic converters were removed from two company vans between 3 p.m. Jan. 3 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in the parking lot at Cork Medical, 650 W. Grand Ave. Overnight Tuesday, catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles at Artco Caskets, 847 N. Church St.

Custody dispute

A man in the 100 block of South York Street told police Tuesday that his ex-wife refused to transfer their two children to his custody for his regularly scheduled parental visit. The woman said the children were unable to visit their father because they were being quarantined after exposure to the coronavirus. The father said no action would be taken.

Fugitive driver

An officer tried to stop a driver who had fled from Villa Park officers about 1 a.m. Wednesday at North and Berteau. The driver sped away from the Elmhurst officer and was last seen heading east on Interstate 290.

Identity theft

A resident in the 400 block of Scott Street told police Monday that someone used her Verizon account to order an Apple iPhone and Apple Watch. Also, there was an attempt to open an additional account in her name. She said she would freeze her credit.

Driving violations

Noe Favela, 21, of Melrose Park, was cited about 8 p.m. Monday at North and Route 83 on a charge of no valid driver's license. He was released on bond.

Paul Lyons, 63, of Joliet, was cited about 8 p.m. Monday at Palmer and Marion on a warrant and on charges of of driving with a revoked license, disobeying a traffic control signal and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was released to the Glen Ellyn Police Department.

Franky Gonzalez, 25, of Lansing, was cited at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Route 83 and Lake on charges of driving with a suspended license, unlawful possession of marijuana, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper window tinting. He was released on bond.

Oren Stewart, 25, of Chicago, was cited about 11 p.m. Wednesday at York and Lake on charges of driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and tinted windows. He was released on bond.

Police report information is provided by local police departments. Charges are not evidence of guilt. They are a record of police actions on a given day, and people charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This article originally appeared on the Elmhurst Patch