Battery maker ACC picks Stellantis' Comau for role in French gigafactory

·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Automotive Cells Company (ACC) has picked Turin-based Comau to design and develop the battery module production lines for a gigafactory it is building in the French town of Douvrin, Comau said on Thursday.

ACC, a joint venture of Stellantis, Mercedes Benz and TotalEnergies, has a plan worth over 7 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to build three gigafactories in France, Germany and Italy with a capacity of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) each by 2030, to support the growing production of electrified vehicles.

As part of the deal, Comau, the robotics arm of Stellantis, will supply ACC with the expertise and equipment needed to automate manufacturing of the EV batteries, with the option to produce both 8- and 16-cell modules, it said in a statement.

The five Comau-designed lines will allow ACC's French gigafactory to produce up to 8 GWh annually by the end of 2024, it said, adding it will guarantee local sourcing of technology, auxiliary equipment and components.

($1 = 1.0151 euros)

(This story has been refiled to fix headline)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)

Recommended Stories

  • How to keep your jack-o'-lantern from turning into moldy, maggoty mush before Halloween

    The pumpkin on the right has a fungal disease known as black rot. Matt Kasson, CC BY-SAFor many Americans, pumpkins mean that fall is here. In anticipation, coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores start their pumpkin flavor promotions in late August, a month before autumn officially begins. And shoppers start buying fresh decorative winter produce, such as pumpkins and turban squash, in the hot, sultry days of late summer. But these fruits – yes, botanically, pumpkins and squash are fruits

  • Amid end to COVID help, homelessness surging in many cities

    In California’s capital, massive tent encampments have risen along the American River and highway overpasses have become havens for homeless people, whose numbers have jumped a staggering nearly 70% over two years. Among the 9,300 without a home is Eric Santos, who lost his job at a brewery and was evicted from his apartment in July. Cities big and small around the country are facing a similar experience to Sacramento.

  • Tennessee DCS staff, kids 'traumatized' by ongoing placement issues, new commissioner says

    The department's new commissioner said bed and placement availability for Tennessee kids in the DCS system has become "more and more dire."

  • The farmers caught up in Taiwan's tensions with China

    Taiwanese fruit growers are unable to sell their crop after Beijing banned their importation.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

    Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom has revealed significant drops in production and sales since the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the company revealed in a statement on Oct. 5.

  • MENA emerges as world's fastest-growing crypto adopter -study

    The Middle East and North Africa are the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets, with the volume of crypto received in the region jumping 48% in the year to June, blockchain researcher Chainalysis said in a report on Wednesday. While the MENA region is one of the smallest crypto markets, its growth to $566 billion received in cryptocurrency between July 2021 and June 2022 shows adoption is rising rapidly. Three MENA countries are among the top 30 in Chainalysis' 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, with Turkey in 12th place, Egypt taking the 14th spot and Morocco 24th.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

    Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The 13-nation OPEC cartel headed by Riyadh and its 10 allies led by Moscow agreed to reduce output by two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna, the group said in a statement. It is the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, raising fears that it will turbocharge oil prices at a time when countries are already facing soaring energy-fuelled inflation. Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, defended the move, saying the cartel's priority was "to maintain a sustainable oil market", at a press conference following OPEC+'s first in-person meeting since March 2020. But the decision drew a swift rebuke from US President Joe Biden, who had made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July under pressure as Americans faced rising prices at fuel stations. The timing is also bad for Biden's political agenda as it comes ahead of US midterm elections next month. "It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top economic advisor Brian Deese said in a statement that Biden was "disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+". Western allies led by the United States have tried to isolate Russia's economy, which relies heavily on energy exports, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. - Oil prices rise - OPEC+ decided to slash its output as oil prices fell below $90 per barrel in recent months over concerns about the global economy, after soaring to $140 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, was up at $93.43 following Wednesday's announcement. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who is under US sanctions and attended the OPEC+ meeting, said a price cap would have a "detrimental effect" on the global oil sector. He warned that Russian companies would "not supply oil to those countries" that introduce such a cap. "There is a reason why Russia is ready to participate with an OPEC cut -- because they are not sure whether they will find somebody to buy this oil," Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of French oil giant TotalEnergies, said at a London oil industry conference. Collectively known as&nbsp;OPEC+, the alliance drastically slashed output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020 to reverse a massive drop in crude prices caused by Covid lockdowns. OPEC+ began to raise production last year after the market improved. Output returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, but only on paper as some members have struggled to meet their quotas. The group agreed last month on a small, symbolic cut of 100,000 bpd from October, the first in more than a year. Consumer countries had pushed for months for&nbsp;OPEC+ to open taps more widely to bring down prices, but the group ignored them again. Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July in part to convince the kingdom to loosen the production taps. The trip saw Biden meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make Riyadh a "pariah" following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While the cut was not welcomed by the United States, several OPEC+ nations have struggled to meet their quotas in the first place. The next ministerial OPEC meeting will be on December 4. In recent months, the cartel and its partners met online each month. burs-jza/

  • Japan's tourism restart stirs hope of service-sector recovery -PMI

    Japan's services sector activity growth posted a small expansion in September as demand recovered on declining COVID-19 cases and the prospect of easing restrictions on foreign tourism boosted hopes of a stronger economic revival. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week pledged to raise inbound tourism spending to more than 5 trillion yen ($34.52 billion) a year, hoping to benefit from windfalls brought by the yen's recent fall to a 24-year low against the dollar. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.2, returning to growth after posting a contraction of 49.5 in August.

  • iPhone 14: Can India replace China as the world's factory?

    Can India become the new manufacturing hub as global firms try to reduce their dependence on China?

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly ChildrenSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asia

  • The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections

    The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Why OPEC+’s Oil Production Cuts Aren’t What They Seem

    The coalition of major producers have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • A cocoa processing company from the west African nation of Ghana is opening a local plant. Why did the company choose Franklin?

    It is the largest food and beverage investment by an Africa-based company in the U.S. and the largest Ghana foreign direct investment in Wisconsin.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months. Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4Xs globally in June after discovering that there was a risk the car's wheels could come loose. Subaru Corp, a fifth owned by Toyota, also had to recall units of the related Solterra model that it jointly developed with Toyota.

  • Lordstown (RIDE) Endurance Trucks Roll Off at Foxconn Plant

    Lordstown (RIDE) begins production of the Endurance pickup truck. It expects to deliver almost 50 units in 2022 and the rest in the first half of 2023.

  • U.S. Said to Be Looking at Relaxing Venezuela Sanctions. Oil Prices Hold Steady.

    Possible relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela comes after OPEC and its allies agreed to reduce their crude production levels by 2 million barrels a day.