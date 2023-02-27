Energy bills to rise by £500 under Ofgem price cap - live updates

The Ofgem price cap is forecast to fall by about £1,000 from April - Jacob King/PA Wire

Consumers will pay an extra £500 on their annual household energy bills from April despite Ofgem cutting the amount suppliers can charge by nearly £1,000.

The energy regulator has dropped its price cap on the amount energy suppliers are able to charge to £3,280 from April 1 from £4,279 at present after a fall in wholesale prices.

However, households will have to pay more as the Government raises its own cap on bills which it launched to help consumers through the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

At the moment, the Treasury caps typical annual household bills at £2,500 under its energy price guarantee.

However, from April ministers will raise this cap to £3,000, meaning households have to pay an extra £500 a year on average, with the Treasury paying the £280 difference to suppliers.

Energy bills forecast to fall nearly £850 from July

Although the household energy bills will rise by an annual average of £500 from April 1, it is unlikely that bill payers will have to fork out that much.

Ofgem calculates its energy price cap quarterly, meaning that in three months' time it will put out a fresh limit on the amount suppliers can charge from July 1.

Investec predicts that the price cap will fall to £2,165 in July and £2,190 in October, potentially giving households an £800 saving on the average annual energy bill compared to what is charged from April.

It will also be well below the £3,000 price guarantee - meaning the Treasury would no longer need to pay to support households with taxpayer money.

Immense pressures in energy market easing, says Ofgem boss

After reducing the energy price cap by nearly £1,000, Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said:

Although wholesale prices have fallen, the price cap has not yet fallen below the planned level of the Energy Price Guarantee. This means, that on current policy, bills will rise again in April. I know that, for many households this news will be deeply concerning. However, today's announcement reflects the fundamental shift in the cost of wholesale energy for the first time since the gas crisis began, and while it won't make an immediate difference to consumers, it's a sign that some of the immense pressure we've seen in the energy markets over the last 18 months may be starting to ease. If the reduction in wholesale prices we're currently seeing continues, the signs are positive that the price cap will fall again in the summer, potentially bringing bills significantly lower. However, prices are unlikely to fall back to the level we saw before the energy crisis. Even with the extensive package of government support that is currently in place, this is a very tough time for many households across Britain. Where people are struggling, we urge them to contact their supplier to make sure they are getting all the help and support they are entitled to. We also think that, with bills continuing to be so high, there is a case for examining with urgency the feasibility of a social tariff for customers in the most vulnerable situations.

Ofgem price cap rises to £3,280

The new Ofgem energy price cap will be £3,280 from April 1 - but typical households will pay £500 a year more as the Government reduces its support on bills from the same date.

The cap will be reduced by £999 from its current level of £4,279 after a fall in wholesale energy prices, which surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The £3,280 figure indicates how much consumers on their energy suppliers' basic tariff would pay if the Government's Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) were not in place.

At the moment, this limits typical annual household energy bills to £2,500 but this will rise to £3,000 from April.

It means households will pay on average £500 a year more from that date, with the Government paying the difference of £280 to suppliers.

Household energy bills 'unsustainable for many people'

We are minutes away from Ofgem announcing its next energy price cap and there are concerns about what households can pay.

The number of people who cannot afford their energy bills will double, Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme:

For most people, on average, we're going to see a £900 increase in people's bills. Now we know that that's going to be unsustainable for very many people. We estimate that the number of people who simply won't be able to afford their energy bills will double. So we'll go from one in 10 people to one in five people. That is a huge number of people. That's why we're saying that the Government has to keep the energy price guarantee where it is at the moment - £2,500. We believe there are about three million people who would be paying more than 10pc of their income on energy who won't be entitled to any of the targeted support that the Government's going to make available, so we are talking about literally millions of people who are going to see catastrophic impacts.

Nissan speeding up shift to electric vehicles

Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in the UK and Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent.

Nissan, which was an early electric vehicle pioneer with its Leaf, which went on sale in 2010, said in a statement that it will make practically all its offerings in Europe electric or series-hybrids by fiscal 2026, at 98pc.

That is up from the previous target of 75pc. In Japan, the company aims to make 58pc of its model offerings, up from an earlier target of 55pc.

Hybrids have both a gasoline engine and electric motor, but a series hybrid uses the motor to power the vehicle's wheels, or powertrain.

The engine powers a generator for the motor. Parallel hybrids, like Toyota's Prius, switch back and forth between a gas engine and electric motor.

The Nissan Leaf - Jay K. McNally/Nissan North America via AP

FTSE rebounds after upbeat profit reports

The FTSE 100 has risen in a rebound from last week's battering over worries about high US interest rates, and getting a boost from upbeat earnings reports from Associated British Foods and Bunzl.

The blue-chip index has gained 0.8pc in early trading while the more domestically-inclined FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.3pc.

Last week was the FTSE 100's worst performance so far this year after hotter-than-expected US consumer spending data on Friday sparked a selloff on both sides of the Atlantic.

Bunzl gained 2.5pc after the business supplies distributor raised its annual dividend and reported a higher full-year profit.

Primark owner Associated British Foods gained 2pc after raising its financial guidance for the full year 2022-23 for the clothing retailer.

Energy majors were also among the top gainers on the day, with Shell and BP up more than 1pc each.

Jet engine major Rolls-Royce continued its recent strong run, rising 4.4pc after Jefferies raised it price target on the stock.

Sewage spills down to underinvestment, says Thames Water boss

Thames Water's chief executive has said "absolutely unacceptable" sewage spills are the result of underinvestment.

The firm plans to spend £1.6bn on upgrading sewage treatment works and sewers, Sarah Bentley said.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme:

I just want to be clear that I believe the discharge of untreated sewage is absolutely unacceptable, which is why this investment, doubling of the rate of investment to £1.6bn, is so important. The poor record that we have on sewage is symptomatic of the broader failings of Thames (Water), which was why I was bought in two years ago to lead a turnaround. When we look back, we've got decades of underinvestment which has led to cost-cutting and some poor decisions, leaving the business in a really debilitated state. We have been working tirelessly over the last two years to rebuild the business, recruiting hundreds of people, senior project engineers, that can deploy hundreds of millions of pounds in these big projects to improve the health of our rivers and improve service for customers.

Rees-Mogg suggests Sunak’s deal may not win DUP support

It is a huge day in Westminster, where Rishi Sunak appears to be on the verge of agreeing a Brexit deal aimed at easing trade friction in Northern Ireland as he enters into "final talks" with the European Union.

The Prime Minister will meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Windsor on Monday to discuss a "range of complex challenges" around the Northern Ireland Protocol, Downing Street said.

However, Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested Mr Sunak's new Brexit deal may not go far enough to win the support of the Democratic Unionist Party.

We will have the business impact here once any deal is announced and you can follow all the twists and turns before and after in our politics live blog.

Jacob Rees-Mogg - Eddie Mulholland

Markets shrug off inflation concerns

Markets opened higher this morning as Primark owner Associated British Foods said consumer spending remains "resilient".

The FTSE 100 gained 0.6pc to 7,927.14 even as investors ratcheted up forecasts for US interest rates following hot inflation data last week.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 was up 0.2pc to 19,742.46.

Ofgem to announce latest energy price cap

Ofgem is expected to announced that it will drop its energy price cap from April, although analysts believe bills will still rise by an average of £500.

The energy regulator is expected to announce that it will drop its cap on the amount energy suppliers are able to charge by around £1,000 to £3,295, effective from April 1, according to the latest forecast from energy consultancy Cornwall Insight.

The energy price cap sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

However, household in Britain have not been paying the full amount - which would average £4,279 a year - because the Government has limited typical annual bills to £2,500 under its energy price guarantee.

This will become less generous from April - rising to £3,000 - meaning households would pay an average of £3,000 annually, with the Treasury picking up the extra £295 under the Ofgem price cap.

Primark owner says consumer spending 'more resilient' than anticipated

Primark owner Associated British Foods has upped its outlook for the full-year as it reported a jump in sales at the budget fashion chain thanks to resilient consumer spending.

The group said sales at the retailer rose 16pc at actual exchange rates to £4.2bn in the first half, up 10pc on a like-for-like basis - and ahead by 14pc in the UK.

AB Foods said while it continues to see "significant" cost pressures, consumer spending has "proven to be more resilient in this trading period than anticipated at the start of the financial year".

It also said its food business has been able to offset surging inflation through keeping a tight rein on costs and price hikes, and is set to see underlying earnings "well ahead" in the first half, and for operating profits at its ingredients arm to be "significantly" higher year on year .

Underlying earnings at its grocery business is expected to be slightly lower than last year, with inflation continuing to run ahead of pricing and cost-saving efforts, it added.

The firm now expects group-wide half-year operating profits to be flat and for annual group-wide underlying earnings to be broadly in line with the previous year, against prior guidance for lower earnings.

Primark is owned by Associated British Foods - REUTERS/Phil Noble

Recharge Industries claimed Lord Botham's support

Plans for Britain's first electric car battery gigafactory are back on track after an Australian company completed its takeover of the collapsed start-up Britishvolt.

Recharge Industries aims to push ahead with plans to build the UK's first gigafactory to create power for the electric car industry, creating thousands of jobs.

Britishvolt had aimed to construct a £3.8bn plant near Blyth, Northumberland, before it collapsed at the start of this year.

Its new owner is already behind plans for such a site in Geelong, Australia, and said it is confident of making the UK site a success and "growing it into an advanced green energy project".

David A. Collard, founder and chief executive of New York-based Scale Facilitation, which owns Recharge Industries, said: "Our proposal combined our financial, commercial, technology and manufacturing capabilities, with a highly credible plan to put boots and equipment on the ground quickly."

He added: "The North East of England has a real depth of history and talent in manufacturing and engineering. I recently spent time in the area to get to know the people and the site, and I was struck by the similarities to our Recharge Industries site in Geelong, Australia.

"I was really taken by the passion and pride that the people have for the region and their determination to get behind a project that can drive lasting change. We have the right plan in place, to match and support the region's energy and ambition to become a major player in the international battery market."

Recharge Industries claimed the support of Lord Ian Botham, the former England cricketer turned UK trade envoy to Australia, on its way to completing the takeover of Britishvolt.

Mr Collard had said "'Beefy' [Lord Botham] is very supportive. He wants people back in jobs," as his company threw its hat in the ring during the takeover process.

More than 200 staff lost their jobs when Britishvolt, which was backed by Glencore and had billed itself as the UK's battery champion, collapsed in January.

The company had attracted support from Boris Johnson as a way to build a domestic electric vehicle battery industry. Ministers had earmarked £100m for the company.

Scale Facilitation's UK-based adviser, Edward Dawes said:

It is tremendous that we have been able to secure this advanced battery facility for the UK. Working with our closest allies, America and Australia, and using world-leading and proven technology, now we can take Britishvolt forward with real purpose.



Scale Facilitation and Recharge Industries have put in place a hugely talented and experienced team, who are looking forward to moving this project on at pace, aligned to strategically important regional, national and international supply chains. This is good for the UK, good for the employees who are in limbo and good for British consumers.

The Britishvolt site in Blyth, Northumberland - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

An Australian battery maker has completed its deal to take over collapsed start-up Britishvolt.

Recharge Industries plans to turn into reality the failed company's plans for a £3.8bn gigfactory near Blyth in the North East of England.

It is already establishing a large-scale lithium-ion battery cell production and research capability in Australia.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks opened down on Monday following a hefty drop on Wall Street, with strong US inflation data fanning fears of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.94pc to 19,821.03, the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.31pc to 3,257.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.24pc to 3,259.35.

Tokyo shares also opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index falling 0.34pc to 27,358.89 in early trade and the broader Topix index losing 0.17pc to 1,985.

Meanwhile, theUS Energy Department thinks that the Covid pandemic probably arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House, the Wall Street Journal reported late last night.

An announcement on a new Brexit deal between the EU and UK on Northern Ireland trading arrangements is expected imminently.

And the second half of the year could herald a pickup in US stocks, Bloomberg reports, as the Federal Reserve is likely to ease up on rate rises. February is traditionally a terrible month for trading, it said. The S&P 500 is up a sluggish 3.8pc in the year to date and the Dow Jones is down 1pc.