Battery maker Envision AESC seeking potential investors to fund expansion-CEO

·2 min read

ZAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Chinese renewable energy group Envision's battery business is seeking potential investors, as it looks to fund a planned 30-fold expansion in its battery production capacity for electric vehicles (EV), the unit's chief executive said.

Japan-based Envision Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), which supplies Nissan Motor Co and its alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, is also in talks with automakers in Japan, Europe, the United States and China for new supply deals, its chief executive Shoichi Matsumoto told Reuters.

Matsumoto declined to comment directly on whether the company was considering an initial public offering to fund its expansion plan, saying all options are on the table.

"We cannot rely solely on our parent company for financing," he said.

Launched in 2007 as a joint venture between Nissan, NEC Corp and its subsidiary NEC TOKIN Corporation, the battery business was sold to China's Envision Group in 2018.

It has been supplying batteries for Nissan's EV Leaf, which had been the world's top-selling EV, but sales of the vehicle started slowing in 2015. Envision AESC has also said it plans to supply batteries for Honda Motor Co and Mercedes-Benz.

The company hopes to break into the top-tier EV supply rankings by leveraging its more than a decade of battery production experience.

"We have been able to devise a way to combine the quality and performance of Japanese technology with China's sense of speed and cost competitiveness to gain a stronger competitive edge," said the former Nissan executive.

Matsumoto said the company is aiming to expand its share in the global EV battery market by roughly five times to about 15% by 2025 or 2026.

The company is building additional factories in the United States, the UK, France, Spain, China and Japan, as it plans to raise its global battery production capacity 30-fold to 300 GWh per year by 2026.

It started with pouch-type batteries and is now also developing prismatic and cylindrical-type batteries to cater to a wider range of customers.

Matsumoto said Envision AESC is also aiming to offer a solid-state battery for EVs by 2027-2028, in line with Nissan's target for the still-developing technology.

Solid-state battery technology involves a high-capacity energy storage device that improves on lithium-ion batteries, replacing the liquid or gel-form electrolyte with a solid, conductive material.

The new technology offers more energy density and better safety due to a lack of flammable components, but it is more expensive than lithium-ion cell technology.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Oil Stock Is Adding More Fuel to Grow Its Dividend

    The company is using some of its financial flexibility to boost its ability to cash in on oil prices.

  • Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future

    Wealthy millennials invest just 25% of their portfolios in stocks, a new study shows. Older generations invest 55%.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster

    Rosenberg blasted the Fed for raising rates when stocks are in a bear market, recession fears have spiked, and inflation pressures are waning.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    When it comes to making money, few money managers can hold a candle to billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created almost $590 billion in value for his shareholders and delivered an aggregate return of better than 3,600,000% for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). In other words, riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails to big gains has been a proven investment strategy for decades.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousan

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • How Long Will This S&P 500 Bear Market Last? Here's What History Says

    It's been a tough year for investors, as stock prices continue to fall. The S&P 500 is down more than 24% from its peak in early January, and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also in bear market territory. While each bear market is different and nobody knows exactly how long this downturn will last, history can provide some hints -- and give us one important reason to be optimistic.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37x NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) may be sending very bearish signals...

  • 10 Best Industrial Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best industrial dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more industrial dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Best Industrial Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The industrial sector has been dealing with the twin pressures of labor shortages and supply chain disruptions as macro uncertainties […]

  • ‘The mood has turned darker’: Desperate to outrun inflation, people are making big changes to their habits. You can, too.

    Rattled by the rise in the cost of living in recent months, millions of people have been taking action to conserve their cash.

  • 2 Stocks Yielding Over 7% That Are a Steal Today

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are now trading for price-to-earnings ratios under 10 and yielding over 7% from their dividends. Why are these stocks cheap and is there an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers why the reward well outweighs the risk for these stocks.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 80% and 91%, According to Wall Street

    Analysts at Cowen Group and Morgan Stanley see significant upside for investors that own these Warren Buffett stocks.

  • Explosion on Crimean Bridge: over 1,000 trucks stuck in traffic jam at crossing

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 16:59 More than 1,000 trucks are stuck in a traffic jam at the Kerch crossing in Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation. They are waiting to enter occupied Crimea after the explosion on the Crimean Bridge occurred [and damaged the bridge, making it impossible to cross].