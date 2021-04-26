Battery-Metal Rush Pits Miners Against Marine Biologists

1 / 4

Battery-Metal Rush Pits Miners Against Marine Biologists

Jonathan Tirone
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Controversial plans to mine the ocean floor face a key test this year when a United Nations body unveils rules that could spur the exploitation of hundreds of billions of dollars of battery metals.

The International Seabed Authority is preparing to pass regulations in July that could trigger a rush to extract metals needed to power the electric-vehicle revolution. Environmentalists say that would endanger fragile marine ecosystems and fear the ISA is too closely aligned with the emergent mining industry. The conflict exposes the complex trade-offs nations face to survive on a warming planet.

“It is a grand challenge of our time to reconcile humanity’s opposing interests in acquiring ocean resources -- food, minerals and energy -- with protecting these habitats,” said Will Homoky, a biochemist at the U.K.’s University of Leeds, who’s helped collect the environmental data being analyzed by miners and regulators.

A half-century after the Central Intelligence Agency first piqued interest in undersea mining while covertly salvaging a Soviet nuclear submarine with the help of Howard Hughes, the industry is back in the spotlight. The need to supply emissions-free vehicles has put the focus more than three kilometers (1.9 miles) down in the Pacific Ocean, where cobalt and nickel reserves dwarf those found in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia, the biggest terrestrial producers of the two metals.

A European research ship left San Diego in April to test mining equipment in the Clarion Clipperton Zone: an expanse of ocean between Hawaii and Mexico that’s as big as the continental U.S. Its seabed is littered with billions of tons of manganese nodules -- fist-sized rocks formed over thousands of years, which are filled with nickel and cobalt needed for lithium-ion batteries.

Another vessel owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S also departed this month to collect scientific data for DeepGreen Metals Inc., a Vancouver-based company that acquired the right to investigate parts of a patch of ocean floor the size of South Africa from the Pacific island nations of Nauru, Kiribati and Tonga. The exploration claims cover 225,000 square kilometers, the company said in an email.

“It’s a pivotal time,” said DeepGreen Chief Executive Officer Gerard Barron. The area of ocean DeepGreen has explored contains battery-mineral reserves to power 280 million plug-in cars, he said.

Valued through a blank-check company merger at $2.9 billion last month, DeepGreen is backed by Glencore Plc and Allseas Group SA. It’s just one of a new generation of ocean miners that include Lockheed Martin Corp., China Minmetals Corp. and Belgium’s Deme Group, which used a deep-sea mining robot on April 20 to retrieve minerals for the first time.

Previous attempts to mine the ocean depths, including the CIA’s Summa Corp. and Deep Sea Ventures, stalled in the 1970s. More recently, Nautilus Minerals Inc. left most investors out of pocket and incensed environmentalists by threatening to destroy coral reefs in the waters off Papua New Guinea.

Some scientists remain skeptical about the environmental trade-off being presented by miners and highlight the risks to marine ecosystems.

“It is a false dichotomy being proposed by the industry that if we want renewable energy and electric car batteries then we have to mine the deep sea,” said Lisa Levin, a scientist at the Scripp’s Institution of Oceanography in San Diego.

There is uncertainty over how sediment plumes kicked up by mining the seabed will spread, potentially changing ocean chemistry and harming fish. Research has also shown that disturbances to the ocean floor have a lasting impact almost three decades later.

While sea-floor deposits of cobalt and nickel potentially could clear bottlenecks faced by battery makers, concerns about the environmental risks prompted BMW AG, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Samsung SDI Co. to say last month that they’re not yet willing to buy metals mined from the ocean until research shows that such activity is benign.

The World Wildlife Fund is calling for a moratorium, while Greenpeace is threatening to disrupt deep-sea mining. Ocean ecosystems are already under mounting strain from acidification, plastic pollution and coral extinction.

Much of the research into the ocean abyss over the past decade has been funded by miners, who are coordinating with regulators to produce rules that make projects viable and protect the marine ecosystem. Their close relationship means the ISA’s primary objective has effectively become opening up deep-sea mining, according to Levin.

Miners will be subject to annual reporting requirements and independent monitoring to verify that they’re adhering to environmental regulations, according to an ISA statement in response to questions. The body was established in 1994 under the UN’s Convention on the Law of the Sea to ensure the minerals located in international waters are only tapped for the benefit of humanity.

Increasing tensions between environmentalists and the mining industry mean the regulations announced in July by the Kingston, Jamaica-based ISA will be scrutinized by both sides.

DeepGreen’s Barron, a veteran of the failed Nautilus venture, promises investors profit margins of more than 60% from operations that could start producing metal from 2024. He says talks with Detroit carmakers about potential long-term contracts have started.

Others remain more cautious, and not only about the environmental impact.

“As a concept it looks interesting,” said Grant Sporre, a mining analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “But I would like to see some trial results -- both in mining and processing -- before I get too excited.”

(Adds exploration details in the sixth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-UniCredit CEO’S SPAC Seeks $606 Million in Amsterdam IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier’s special purpose acquisition company plans to raise as much as 500 million euros ($606 million) when it lists in Amsterdam this week.Pegasus Acquisition Co. Europe BV, backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault and French asset manager Tikehau Capital, will begin a private placement shortly, with a goal of completing the initial public offering around April 29, the company said Monday in a statement.Mustier and former Bank of America Corp. executive Diego De Giorgi will run Pegasus Europe, which plans to invest in financial services, including wealth management and fintechs, it said.The men are part of a wave of top finance executives creating blank-check companies as the next act in their careers. Ex-Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing listed one in Amsterdam last month, while ex-Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, former Citigroup Inc. banker Michael Klein and ex-Deutsche Bank AG investment banking head Garth Ritchie have taken such companies public in the U.S.Special-purpose acquisition companies raise investor money in the equity markets to fund takeovers. They have become one the hottest trends in markets, though with more than 330 blank-check firms already listed in 2021, mostly in the U.S., there’s a debate about their potential to find suitable acquisition targets.The deal will burnish Amsterdam’s standing as a key market for IPOs this year and a center of European SPAC listings. The exchange has hosted five IPOs in 2021, raising almost $8.1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The four sponsors of Pegasus Europe -- Mustier, De Giorgi, Arnault’s Financiere Agache investment company and Paris-based Tikehau -- will invest a combined 55 million euros in units at the time of the IPO, according to the statement. Tikehau and Financiere Agache also will provide a forward purchase agreement of as much as 100 million euros that Pegasus Europe can call at the time of an acquisition.Mustier, who announced his departure from UniCredit in November after more than four years at the helm of Italy’s biggest bank, will be one of five board members of Pegasus. Tikehau and Arnault will have one director representing both, and three independent directors will complete the board.Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the initial public offering.(Updates with SPACs listing in 2021 in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Draghi to Tell Parliament How He’ll Spend Billions in EU Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mario Draghi goes to Parliament on Monday to present details of his 235 billion-euro ($284 billion) plan to re-engineer Italy’s economy that will be a test of the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund.Draghi’s plan taps 191.5 billion euros in EU grants and loans plus 30 billion euros in domestic funding and other small amounts of separate EU funds. The premier estimates the investment will boost gross domestic product by at least 3.6%. He is seeking parliamentary backing ahead of an April 30 deadline to submit the plan to the European Commission.About 40% of funding is earmarked for green transition projects and 25% for digital projects, as requested by the EU. A large chunk of spending is also slated for infrastructure, modernizing and expanding Italy’s rail system and providing the impoverished south with high-speed trains. Some 40% of the plan’s resources are destined for southern regions.“The boost to GDP over the next few years should be larger than our estimates of the output gap, testing the economy’s supply potential,” David Powell, senior euro-area economist at Bloomberg Economics, said in a report. “The absorption of spare capacity will push the country back toward full employment, giving wage growth a jolt, and spurring inflation. That may be enough to revive the animal spirits of capitalism.”Italy was the epicenter of Europe’s initial outbreak of Covid-19 and the fallout pushed the economy into the deepest recession since World War II. The country is the largest beneficiary of the EU’s 800 billion-euro pandemic fund and will be a test case for the speed of the rollout of the EU lifeline.Draghi is acting from the conviction that Europe’s economies will be stronger in the long run if fiscal and monetary authorities work together to jolt them back to health as soon as possible. While that means running up debt in the short run, the alternative might be a cycle of half-measures and anemic expansion that leaves Italy and the EU increasingly lagging the U.S. and China.The extra spending will push Italian debt near to 160% of output this year, higher even than the 159.5% touched after the devastation of World War I and more then double the EU’s 60% reference level for joining the euro.Read More: Draghi Is Betting the House With Europe’s Biggest Stimulus PlanItaly’s fractious political parties placed Draghi at the head of a national unity government this year to end a political stalemate and stem the pandemic. Italy has fully vaccinated only about 8% of its population and is likely to miss a target of reaching 500,000 daily shots by the end of April.Draghi, who headed the European Central Bank for eight years until 2019, still has broad support among the majority of Italy’s political parties, meaning his plan should face little opposition in the legislature.(Updates with economist quote in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Seeks Control of MPhasis for Up to $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to take a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. in a deal worth as much as $2.8 billion, as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. They’re buying a 55.31% stake from Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund.That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, which amounts to as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion). The offer price is a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained as much as 6.5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.Following the completion of the transactions, Blackstone is aiming to build MPhasis into a company worth $10 billion over the next four years, more than double its current valuation of about $4.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal targets. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details about Blackstone’s plans for Mphasis in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Absa’s CEO Exit Creates More Than Just One Headache for Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd.’s parting of ways with Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele following a boardroom bust up leaves the future of South Africa’s third-largest bank up in the air.Chairman Wendy Lucas-Bull has said the board must move quickly to bring about stability, but the to-do list for interim head Jason Quinn and whoever fills the role permanently is lengthy. The company is about three years into a new era as a freshly independent group following a split from former U.K. parent Barclays Plc, and signs of a new direction are just starting to form.The lender’s first Black CEO resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with some subordinate directors over strategy, less than two months after his deputy Peter Matlare died from complications from Covid-19. The dilemma now facing the Johannesburg-based company is whether to appoint an internal successor to Mminele or once again target an outsider.Among employees, “morale and confidence is running low,” said Joe Kokela, general secretary of South Africa’s finance union.Absa said the bank understands the “concerns and disappointment.”“Jason has been tasked with ensuring that the business remains resilient,” the company said in emailed comments. “His focus will be to align leadership and colleagues behind a clear way forward.”The lender this month closed a $6 billion money-market mutual fund, South Africa’s largest, reviving speculation the bank may look to sell its wider asset-management unit. Absa is also the only one of the country’s top three lenders to resist resuming dividend payments after a coronavirus-related pause, suggesting a different take on navigating the crisis than rivals.Investment banking head Charles Russon and retail boss Arrie Rautenbach are both pushing for more focus on their respective divisions, while the rest of Africa portfolio -- previously part of Matlare’s remit -- remains without an official leader. Quinn also has a number of other executive positions to fill, including a head of digital solutions, innovation and technology.‘Unmanageable Complexities’“Appointing an external CEO to implement a strategy that had already been developed and agreed by a management team and board created unmanageable complexities,” said Stefan Swanepoel, an equity analyst at Prudential Investment Managers, which holds 2.4% of the bank’s stock. “We would rather this was resolved than continued as a rift embedding unnecessary friction.”It took Absa almost a year to appoint Mminele, who became the bank’s third CEO in two years when he replaced the previous permanent head, Maria Ramos, in early 2020. The former deputy governor of the country’s central bank also became the third Black leader of a major South African lender, but his departure this week cut that number to one.Basani Maluleke, of African Bank Holdings Ltd., quit her post in January.South Africa has directed efforts toward raising the number of Black leaders in companies to reflect its demographics and help reverse the effects of Apartheid policies.“Whenever a senior Black executive leader exits, it is a setback,” Polo Leteka Radebe, president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals, said in response to written questions.While Absa grapples with identifying a new CEO, Quinn, who has been its financial director since 2016, must keep on implementing the strategy announced in 2018 to reclaim market share lost to competitors during the Barclays era.“The implementation of the strategy has to date shown signs of success,” Prudential’s Swanepoel said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crash tests of electric vehicles show they're safe

    Some automakers are planning to shift their fleets entirely to electric power in the coming decades. Crash tests on some of these models show they're as safe as traditional vehicles, in part because they weigh more. CBS News' Nancy Chen reports.

  • Iran, US warships in first tense Mideast encounter in a year

    American and Iranian warships had a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf earlier this month, the first such incident in about a year amid wider turmoil in the region over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday. Footage released by the Navy showed a ship commanded by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking on April 2. The Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

  • AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses

    Millions of doses will be available for export in the coming months, the White House says.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Five things to know about Apple's iOS update

    New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.

  • Explainer: What do Apple's new iPhone privacy changes mean for consumers and businesses?

    Apple Inc on Monday will begin rolling out an update of its iOS operating system with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users. For Apple's more than 1 billion iPhone users, the change will mean a new pop-up notification in some apps seeking their permission to collect data that Apple believes could be used to track their browsing habits across third-party apps and websites. For businesses, the rules could bring seismic changes to the nearly $100 billion mobile advertising market if most iPhone users decline to allow data collection, though the exact impact remains a question, according to industry experts.

  • HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel has finally started production and shares the first photo of the cast at a table read

    See a behind-the-scenes look at the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff currently in production. HBO gave fans a look at the main cast of actors.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes ‘Sweaty, Bloated’ Donald Trump Jr.’s Meat Lies

    NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90% cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jay-Z says he and Beyoncé are doing their best not to force their music empire onto their kids

    The "Empire State of Mind" rapper said he wants his children to "feel loved" and "supported" in whatever they choose to do with their lives.

  • Justin Bieber is being accused of cultural appropriation (again) after he debuted a new hairstyle resembling dreadlocks

    The "Peaches" singer faced the same accusations when he wore dreadlocks, a hairstyle with cultural significance for Black people, back in 2016.

  • Delhi has cremated so many COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to cut down trees in city parks to fuel the funeral pyres

    India recorded more than 350,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, breaking a world record for daily COVID-19 cases.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Thailand's prime minister fined for breaking face mask rule

    Authorities in Thailand are imposing fines of up to 20,000 baht ($640) for people who fail to wear face masks in public in 48 provinces, as the government struggles to cope with a new wave of coronavirus cases that is straining the medical system. The capital, Bangkok, which has the largest number of cases, is also closing more than 30 types of businesses and services, including cinemas, parks, zoos, bars, pools and massage parlors. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was among the first to be fined for the offense on Monday, when the rule took effect in Bangkok.

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn scolded a reporter who asked her what Brad Pitt smelled like at the Oscars

    Yuh-Jung Youn made history becoming the first South Korean actress to take home an acting Oscar on Sunday.

  • India Covid surge: Hospitals send SOS as record deaths registered

    Patients are dying because of a lack of medical oxygen supplies, doctors warn.

  • Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggests viewers call the cops on parents with masked children

    No one enjoys wearing a face mask, and some medical experts are now saying people — especially vaccinated people — mostly don't need to wear them for non-intimate outdoor activities. The coronavirus does not spread as easily outdoors — though it could jump from human to human if, say, infected Tucker Carlson fans get in your face to scream (politely) about how you are making them uncomfortable by wearing a mask outdoor. And if one of these triggered people also calls the cops or child protective services because your child is wearing a mask, well, that may be on Carlson, too, after his Monday night show on Fox News. Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused -- "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021 The Federalist's Molly Hemingway evidently thought Carlson had a good, and viable, idea. legit deranged to think it’s possible to “politely” walk up to a total stranger and tell them “your mask is making me uncomfortable” pic.twitter.com/4K3zR3Lfxw — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) April 27, 2021 Carlson's colleague Laura Ingraham hit on masked children, too, suggesting this may be a growing front in the conservative culture wars. pic.twitter.com/kBmCeMGzSM — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) April 27, 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away, new variants seem to be hitting younger people, children are not immune, and people under 16 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Also, per science, masks work, even outdoors. An average of about 715 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19, a sharp drop from February but not nothing, and very few of them are children, but not zero. Presumably, Carlson is just trying to make a point about snooty mask wearers scowling at mask scofflaws, but it's unlikely 911 operators will see it that way if his viewers take him seriously. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated