New battery storage facility OK'd for Buckeye area to help during power surges

The Buckeye area could be getting a new battery storage facility.

While the facility technically wouldn't be in the city of Buckeye, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to rezone about 14 acres of land from rural to industrial, giving the project the OK to move to the next step in development. The development would be located at the northwest corner of Tuthill and Broadway roads across from an Arizona Public Service substation.

Strata Clean Energy is developing the project, which could include 1,290 battery units within specifically designed storage cabinets, according to Maricopa County documents. The development would only have up to three employees overseeing the operations at any given time.

Strata, a family-owned renewable energy developer, owner and operator, already has more than 190 solar and energy storage developments across the United States. The North Carolina-based company also recently broke ground on a similar facility in Phoenix earlier this month.

It's not the first project of its kind in the West Valley. Salt River Project announced last year that it would be developing a similar battery storage facility in nearby Avondale.

According to Strata's website, the facility will store excess energy so that it can be used in times of need, such as at nighttime or during other peak hours. The 150-megawatt facility would be capable of powering up to 120,000 homes in the Valley for up to four hours.

According to county documents, Buckeye has opposed the zoning proposal, stating it would like to see the property annexed into the city so it can adhere to Buckeye’s design standards. If the property were annexed into the city, it wouldn’t require a rezoning under the city’s rural residential regulations.

But Buckeye residents in recent months have urged the city to slow down on its development, citing a desire for less industrial development in place of commercial and residential development.

According to the zoning report, the development must abide by certain design and drainage standards at the risk of the property being rezoned back to rural.

