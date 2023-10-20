How a batting glove cost the Rangers a potential rally in Game 4 of the ALCS

The Texas Rangers’ all star second baseman Marcus Semien usually helps the team win with his glove.

Semien was one of five Rangers named as finalists for the Gold Glove Award for his defense during the 2023 season.

However, it was Semien’s batting gloves that cost the Rangers a potential multi-run rally Thursday during game 4 of the American League Championship series against the Hoston Astros. at Globe Life Field.

Trailing 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rangers appeared set to rally.

Semien was on first base and Leody Taveras second with nobody out when Corey Seager hit a line drive directly to Astros first baseman Jose Abreu.

Abreu then raced toward the bag, attempting to tag Semien for a double play.

Semien dove back to first and initially was called safe. However, on replay review it was revealed Abreu gently grazed the hem of Semien’s batting gloves as they flopped out of his back pocket.

The call was overturned for the double play.

The Rangers’ Evan Carter then lined out to end the inning. And the potential big inning was over.