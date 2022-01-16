Battle against omicron variant pushes hospitals, health care workers to the brink

The New York Times

NEW YORK — A young man poked his head out of an isolation room and demanded, not for the first time, to know the COVID-19 test result he was waiting for. He kept asking until Natasha Williams looked up. At that moment, Williams was one of only two nurses working on the COVID ward, with its 36 patients. The young man was the healthiest in sight. One of the patients might die before the day was done, she worried. A few were on ventilators. One was curled in a fetal position and moaning for water;