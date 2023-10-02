Battle of the bands: Which Kentucky high school has the best marching band? Vote here.

October is finally here.

And high school marching bands across the commonwealth are making themselves known in and around their communities every Friday night. These bands have been working hard for months, practicing to become championship-level performers.

And, at the end of the month, these bands will have the opportunity to prove themselves against the best of the best in the Kentucky Music Educators Association State Marching Band Championships, which will take place Oct. 28 at various sites around Bowling Green. The finals are hosted at Western Kentucky University.

We’re looking for the most beloved marching band in Kentucky.

Here are more than 90 of the most successful Kentucky high school marching bands from recent years presented in alphabetical order. Vote for your favorite in the poll below.

