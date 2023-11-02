battle of the bridge
battle of the bridge
Mike Pence has left the GOP primary. What does his campaign’s failure say about the race for the nomination?
Philadelphia will certainly scour the market between now and February’s trade deadline for a similar All-Star return that helps the Sixers compete with the Celtics and Bucks in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.
"Frickin’ flawless" R&B belter Rudi so unexpectedly channeled her inner Amy Lee on an Evanescence cover, even her own superstar coach was intimidated.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
In many ways, the results of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has actually been fairly predictable, even if his erratic decisions have played out in unexpected ways.
Xiaomi 14 Pro packs a faster Leica Summilux lens, and you can get it in titanium flavor, too.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks. Save up to 30%!
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
The famed restauranteur tells his life story in the new HBO documentary, "AKA Mr. Chow."
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
"It's how I healed," says singer, the widow of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, as she debuts album "the mornings."
This Battle aired the same day that a bombshell excerpt was released from Spears’s memoir, revealing that she reluctantly had an abortion while dating Timberlake.
Phil Mickelson insists that, regardless of how the merger works out, more Tour members are ready to jump to LIV Golf.
A look at Suzanne Somers's pay equity dispute that got her fired from "Three's Company."
Kamaru Usman accepted the fight with Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight on 10 days' notice because he said he always stays in the gym and keeps trying to improve.
The summons says Bridges "threatened victim during a custody exchange, throwing pool table balls at her vehicle (smashed windshield and dents on car)" and "threatened victim that if she told the police he would take everything from her and withhold child support."
The biggest acquisition in gaming history and one of the largest in the tech industry is finally complete. A year and a half after the deal was announced, Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.
The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has reached a settlement with Apple and Broadcom over Wi-Fi chips, ending a billion-dollar patent dispute that started in 2016,