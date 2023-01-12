Battle for control of Disney as activist investor tries to muscle in on board

Chris Price
·3 min read
Nelson Peltz, founder partner and chief executive officer of Trian Fund Management, at his office in New York, US. Bob Iger attends the World Premiere of "The King's Man" at Cineworld Leicester Square.
Nelson Peltz, founder partner and chief executive officer of Trian Fund Management, at his office in New York, US. The era of a few giant tech firms controlling stock market gains is quickly coming to an end, according to activist investor Peltz. Bob Iger attends the World Premiere of "The King's Man" at Cineworld Leicester Square. - Calla Kessler-Bloomberg/Karwai Tang-WireImage

Disney has been attacked for “over-the-top” executive pay by activist investor Nelson Peltz as he challenges Bob Iger's leadership by nominating himself to the board.

Mr Peltz, whose daughter Nicola married Brooklyn Beckham last year, has built up a $900m (£739m) stake in Disney through his Trian Partners.

In a blistering statement, Trian criticised the entertainment giant for failed succession planning which it notes sent Disney's share price to an eight-year low, a lack of cost discipline and “over-the-top” executive pay.

Disney said it rejected a proposal to name Mr Peltz to the board, but “remains open to constructive engagement and ideas that help drive shareholder value”.

Instead the company has named a new chairman, Mark Parker, the executive chairman of Nike, to lead a new succession planning committee. Mr Parker will take over from Susan Arnold, who is stepping down at the company's next annual meeting.

Mr Peltz is known for working himself onto the board of companies such as Mondelez International and Procter & Gamble with plans to make them more efficient.

Mr Iger, who returned as Disney chief executive three months ago, could potentially earn $27m this year, with a $1m base salary, annual bonus up to $1m and $25m if he hits certain targets.

The battle is an unusual rebuke of Mr Iger, who became one of the most popular bosses in media when he first ran Disney between 2005 and 2020.

He returned in November 2022 after the board sacked his successor Bob Chapek following the company's poor performance and a number of high-profile missteps, including a public spat with the Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr Peltz's Trian said that among the issues faced by Disney, the Hollywood giant overpaid when it bought Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019 for $71bn.

Meanwhile, analysts and corporate governance experts saw the rehiring of Mr Iger as a sign of poor succession planning.

Mr Iger had already delayed his retirement repeatedly before he stepped down in 2020 as Disney struggled to appoint a successor. Several candidates seen as possible replacements left the company.

Mr Iger eventually handed the title to Mr Chapek shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic caused huge disruption.

Disney's share price has fallen 51pc since March 2021.

Mr Peltz has also sparked unrest at consumer goods giant Unilever after joining the company's board in May last year.

Investors are expecting the activist to push through change at the group, which has been accused of “virtue signalling” and was embroiled in a lengthy internal row with Ben & Jerry's after the ice cream brand refused to sell its products in the West Bank.

Mr Peltz is said to have sounded out several potential candidates to succeed chief executive Alan Jope, who has announced plans to step down at the end of the year.

