Battle for control of Ukrainian city rages on

Russian forces attacked cities in eastern and southern Ukraine Tuesday as they try to claim the city of Bakhmut. Russian President Vladimir Putin told state TV he is ready to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with everyone involved, and accused Kyiv of refusing to talk. Ian Lee has more.

  • Zelenskyy announces a "conversation" with the Verkhovna Rada about upcoming year

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a message to the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] regarding the external and internal situation of Ukraine in the coming year. Source: President Zelenskyy's evening video address Quote: "In general, this week will be important for Ukraine from a political point of view.

  • Next year should be decisive Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing its Defense and Security Forces for next year and that it should be a crucial year. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year.

  • Russian Central Bank admits it will not be able to get back assets blocked abroad

    The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has admitted that they will probably not be able to get back their assets that were blocked abroad. Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation press service Quote: "As a result of sanctions, part of the assets that belong to Russian banks ended up being completely blocked… Prospects of getting those assets back seem to be extremely low despite them not being seized at the moment from a legal standpoint… We can't ignore their devaluation.

  • Ukraine war latest: Ukraine monitors potential border escalation from Belarus as Lukashenko, Putin vow closer ties

    Key developments on Dec.

  • Japan insurers in talks with reinsurers to resume coverage in Russian waters

    Three Japanese insurance companies that are set to halt marine coverage of risks related to the war in Ukraine starting next month are in talks with reinsurers to resume those operations, they said on Monday. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance on Friday told shipowners that they would stop offering marine war insurance, which covers damage to ships from war in Russian waters, from Jan. 1, spokespeople at the companies said. The change could affect Japan's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) among other energy and commodities.

  • Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

    The Navy's next amphibious assault ship will be named after the city of Fallujah, which saw some of the bloodiest battles in the Iraq war when U.S. Marines fought al-Qaida extremists in deadly house-to-house combat. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the “First and Second Battles of Fallujah," following the tradition of naming the assault ships after Marine Corps battles or other early sailing ships and aircraft carriers. “It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah,” Del Toro said in a statement Tuesday.

  • "Candidate" from Wagner Group Head and Commander of Russian army in Ukraine heads western troops of Russia

    Evgeniy Nikiforov, a candidate from the axis of Surovikin-Prigozhin [commander of the Russian army in Ukraine and head of Wagner Group - ed.], became the commander of the troops of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation instead of Sergei Kuzovlev from the axis of Shoigu-Gerasimov [Russian Defence Minister and his First Deputy, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - ed.

  • North Korea-Linked Lazarus Group Poses as VC Firms to Spread Malware

    Cybersecurity firm Kapersky says BlueNoroff's newest malware can circumvent Mark-of-the-Web (MOTW) security measures.

  • Oil Edges Higher After Russia Bans Exports to Price-Cap Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as investors weighed the fallout from a Russian ban on exports to buyers that adhere to a Group of Seven price cap.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateStocks Fall to Start Final Week of 2022 Trading: Markets Wr

  • Star rising in Kremlin, Russia's Medvedev predicts war in West

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president. Medvedev, deputy head of Putin's advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Putin held the office of prime minister.

  • Russia has failed to take Bakhmut, say UK defence spies

    Russia's all out assault on the town of Bakhmut has largely failed despite resorting to costly World War One-style tactics, British military intelligence has said.

  • Ukraine resumes task of removing Russian statues and street names

    Largely purged in years past were public commemorations of Soviet leaders. Now the targets include cultural figures like Pushkin and Dostoevsky.

  • Zelenskyy promises rapid implementation of agreements reached in US

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, promises not to waste time and quickly implement everything that was agreed upon during his visit to the United States of America. Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote: "Today I held an extended meeting on the results of my visit to the USA and the implementation of the agreements.

  • Large-scale fire in Novosibirsk, Russia: eyewitnesses report explosions

    A large fire has broken out in warehouses in the Russian city of Novosibirsk; the fire covered an estimated 1,800 square metres, and witnesses reported explosions. Source: Local news outlets - NGS, Novosibirsk News, Novaya Sibir; Russian Telegram channels Details: Russian local outlets report that a two-storey warehouse building made of sandwich panels at 2nd Stantsionnaya street, 30 is on fire.

  • Series of storms to usher in a wet New Year's Eve across Southern California

    The first in a series of storms is expected to hit the Los Angeles area Tuesday evening, with additional rain to usher in a wet New Year's Eve.

  • Whitmer kidnap plotter gets 16 year sentence

    The right-wing extremist who federal authorities say led the failed plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has been sentenced to 16 years in prison — dodging what could have been a life sentence that federal authorities had sought in the rare domestic terrorism case. Adam Fox,…

  • Man in alleged racist, homophobic attack caught on camera in California arrested

    Authorities in California arrested Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, for two counts of hate crime for an incident caught on camera at a fast food restaurant in San Ramon on Christmas Eve.

  • Dayton man accused of murder at shopping center parking lot indicted on charges

    A Dayton man is facing murder charges after an investigation linked him to a deadly shooting earlier this year.

  • Will Roku Bounce Back in 2023?

    Just about everything that could have gone wrong for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in 2022 has. While those data points might seem to indicate a broken business, Roku is in a better position than it looks. Roku's financial numbers may be moving in the wrong direction, but the underlying business still looks healthy even as it faces macro challenges.

  • Japan is about to roll out new entry requirements that only affect people traveling from China as China's COVID cases soar

    An estimated 250 million COVID infections were recorded in December alone, per leaked Chinese official notes.