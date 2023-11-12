How a battle with COVID led to a moment of gratitude: Blundo

BinaxNow tests such as the one shown here have been given out free at libraries across Ohio during the pandemic for use at home.

Well, I’m not going to be the last American to get COVID, after all.

More than three years into the pandemic, I had successfully dodged the coronavirus — thanks mainly to good luck and vaccinations, I’m sure. (I’ve been jabbed five or six times. Yay, science.)

But October was a germy month. Always has been. My wife and I raised two children and now babysit two grandchildren, so we’re veterans of the autumn virus onslaught that comes with kids in school and colder weather driving more people indoors to breathe on each other.

I had some kind of 24-hour bug early in the month. Then another one mid-month. And finally, late in October, something hit me that felt more serious. I cracked open a new COVID test, swabbed and swirled as directed and saw those two telltale pink lines appear.

Just like that, I was no longer in the 25% or so of American adults who had yet to be infected (as of the end of 2022, the last time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made such an estimate.)

Blundo: What I learned visiting 23 US national parks

My body responds to all illnesses by producing a headache. I could stub a toe and get a headache. So, I wasn’t surprised that my leading COVID symptom was a 24-hour migraine. I had chills, aches and a fever, too, but it’s always the headache that knocks me out.

The bad thing about headaches is they kind of defy distraction. I try to, say, watch television, but it’s as if there’s no room in my skull for entertainment because the ache is taking up so much space.

Either that or whatever I’m watching — let’s say football — works in concert with the pain so that every jarring, on-screen hit seems to aggravate the ache I’m feeling. Newscasts don’t bring any comfort either, although who on Earth could be comforted by the news even when not sick?

Blundo: Wealth-centered dramas, world record attempts and other things I'm tired of

My wife tested positive a couple of days after I did, which was good timing because by then the headache had responded to medication (again, yay, science), so both of us weren’t out of it at at the same time.

Once I got rid of that head pain, it was mainly just a few days of coughing, lethargy and gratitude.

Gratitude? Yep. Had I inhaled a microorganism at the wrong time in 2020 or early 2021, I might have found myself on a runaway virus train, with no good way to stop it. That happened to far too many Americans.

Instead, science worked its magic, the vaccines came along and, although I wasn’t feeling great in the face of COVID, I also wasn’t feeling defenseless.

For that I’m exceedingly grateful.

Joe Blundo is a Dispatch columnist.

joe.blundo@gmail.com

@joeblundo

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Joe Blundo details a recent battle with COVID-19