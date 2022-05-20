Battle Creek Bleistahl investing in $8.7 million expansion, adding 69 jobs

Bleistahl North America LP at 5450 W. Dickman Road in Battle Creek, Michigan, pictured on March 20, 2022.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Friday an expansion of Bleistahl North America LP in Battle Creek.

The German-based manufacturer of powder metal valve train components for Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will expand its facility at 5450 W. Dickman Road in the Fort Custer Industrial Park by adding new equipment and a fourth shift. The project is expected to generate a capital investment of $8.7 million and create 69 jobs, supported by a $414,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Indiana and Ohio.

Battle Creek Unlimited, the city's economic development arm that manages Fort Custer Industrial Park, helped secure the company’s facility in Battle Creek in 2012, and has offered staff time and resources in support of the project.

“We are thrilled that Bleistahl has chosen to expand their operations in Battle Creek," BCU President and CEO Joe Sobieralski said in a release. “Since 2013, Bleistahl has been providing quality jobs for our community and we are excited for their next chapter and growth in Battle Creek.”

Bleistahl North America LP Managing Director Anthony Tuthill added that customer demand has increased, necessitating an increase in overall production.

“Battle Creek has a skilled and talented workforce, many of which have already joined our team," he said, "and we are excited to add to our team as we continue to grow."

