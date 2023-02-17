Battle Creek Central student killed in early morning shooting; police seek public's help

BATTLE CREEK — A Battle Creek Central High School student was killed early Friday in a shooting near the corner of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW, according to Battle Creek police.

Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch received a 911 call at 12:10 a.m. Friday from people who heard gunshots and saw the shooting victim in the road next to his vehicle.

LifeCare Ambulance and Battle Creek Fire Department personnel responded to provide care, but 17-year-old Jack Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two unidentified people were seen in Snyder’s vehicle before the gunshots, police said in a press release, and possibly ran south, in the direction of Capital SW and East Goguac Street, after the gunshots.

One of individuals was wearing a black-and-red jacket, and had long, messy hair. The other was wearing a black jacket with white patches and wore a "ski-mask-style" hat, police said.

Authorities are asking for the community’s help to identify the individuals.

"If you live in this general area, please review any home security camera footage you might have from between the hours of 11:30 p.m. Thursday night and 1 a.m. this morning," police said in a statement.

If you see anyone matching the descriptions of these subjects, call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911, or call anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek Central student dies in early morning shooting