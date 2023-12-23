Battle Creek City Hall renovations prompt relocation of Clerk's Office, Code/Inspections

The Battle Creek City Clerk's Office and Code/Inspections will be temporarily relocated for the foreseeable future as first-floor renovations begin inside City Hall Jan. 8.

Through March, visitors will will find these services in the following, temporary locations:

Clerk’s Office: City Hall second floor, Room 216. From the elevator or stairs in the center of City Hall, you will take a right, and find the Clerk’s Office entry off the west stairwell landing.

Code/Inspections: City Hall first floor, just beyond Room 104 (east end of the building, across from the Treasurer’s payment windows).

The moves come as city officials work to make City Hall more accessible, safe and welcoming for both visitors and staff. Over about seven months in 2024, crews will reconfigure some of the most visited offices on the first floor, move the public entrance to the south side of City Hall facing Michigan Avenue, paint and install new lighting.

City staff do not expect to close any offices or cancel any services during the moves to the Clerk and Code/Inspections temporary locations, and back to their regular offices later. Security staff and a 311 Information Center staff member will be in City Hall to help residents find the services they need.

After these first two offices, work will move to other offices, the new public entrance and the City Hall parking lot. Construction on the new City Hall retaining wall also continues, and it will remain blocked during first-floor construction, with final landscaping work in the spring.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the city at publicinput@battlecreekmi.gov or (269) 966-3311.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Some City Hall services to move during renovations starting Jan. 8