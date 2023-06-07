Battle Creek couple to serve prison time after defrauding more than $200K in public assistance

GRAND RAPIDS — A Battle Creek couple will serve prison time after deceiving authorities and defrauding more than $200,000 from public assistance programs.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced Antonio and Keturah Mixon to four-month and 18-month prison terms, respectively, for defrauding a combined $216,000 from Supplemental Security Income, Food Assistance and COVID-19 relief programs. Keturah was ordered to pay $180,000 in restitution.

The couple was charged with federal fraud offenses in December 2021 and pleaded guilty in January.

“These programs were meant to protect people who had fallen on hard times,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a release. “My office will continue to aggressively hold accountable scam artists and cheats who steal hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

Investigators determined Antonio Mixon committed wire fraud by falsely claiming he was entitled to financial assistance under the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which provided loans and grants to small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mixon claimed that he ran Kingdom Warriors Ministry, allegedly a nonprofit organization to help children in Battle Creek. He received $36,000 in grants and loans based upon the number of his purported employees. But Kingdom Warriors Ministry never operated, never assisted children, and had no employees, according to investigators. After the money arrived in the Mixons' bank account, Keturah Mixon immediately withdrew it.

Keturah Mixon falsely obtained subsistence benefits from two federal programs: SSI and the Food Assistance Program, investigators said. Both programs are meant for people experiencing economic hardships, so anyone applying for assistance must demonstrate that they financially qualify. Mixon did not qualify because she owned several parcels of real estate, ran a business, and had access to Antonio Mixon’s income, all of which disqualified her. However, she unlawfully concealed this information and received approximately $180,000 in funds.

“Ms. Mixon knowingly concealed from and failed to disclose information to the Social Security Administration (SSA) which would have made her ineligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). By doing so she abused the SSI program, a needs-based safety net for the most vulnerable among us,” Gail S. Ennis, inspector general for SSA, said. “My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who defraud SSA. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its support of our investigation and holding Ms. Mixon accountable for her actions.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Social Security Office of Inspector General, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.

