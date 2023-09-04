Battle Creek father faces long recovery after he was hit by car while mowing lawn

On Sunday, while friends and neighbors were enjoying their Labor Day weekend, Toby Mengistu readied himself, physically and emotionally, to visit his father at Regions Hospital’s intensive care unit. That’s where Gerawork Mengistu, 60, has lived for the past two weeks, kept alive by tubes and wires while undergoing emergency surgeries for broken bones and a severe head injury, ever since a driver jumped the curb of his Battle Creek home on St. Paul’s East Side and sent the elder man hurtling from his lawn and into the street.

It was shortly before 8 a.m. on Aug. 19, a Tuesday, and Gerawork’s wife, Olga, had just bid him farewell as she went on her morning dog walk. He was mowing the lawn when she left. When she returned, St. Paul Police and an ambulance were already there, and Gerawork’s lawn mower was upside down. One shoe was still on the lawn, according to criminal charges against the alleged driver, but Gerawork’s body, leg bent unnaturally to the side, lay sprawled on Michael Street.

Paint chips and tire tracks through the grass told the rest of the story. Police said he had likely flown between 20 and 30 feet.

Gerawork recently woke up after nearly two weeks dozing in and out of a medically-induced, coma-like state, but doctors have advised him not to try and speak, said Toby. He’ll be transferred soon to a rehabilitation facility, where physicians have told the family he’ll spend the next year attempting to regain basic functions. “Every day, he’s a little better,” said Toby, speaking optimistically on Monday after spending yet another morning with his father at the hospital. “Today he tried to breathe by himself, which is good news to share.”

Had nothing happened — had Gerawork finished mowing the lawn, and then moved on to his everyday chores and the final days of summer — he’d be greeting students this week at the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus, where in 2012 co-workers nominated him as a “Star Performer” for his service as the senior building and grounds worker in facilities management, an award he happily accepted. For now and the foreseeable future, that life is on pause.

Gerawork, originally of Ethiopia, studied in Ukraine, where he met his wife Olga, and then moved to Germany. After Toby was born, the three immigrated to Minnesota. Both Gerawork and Olga quickly found custodial jobs at the University of Minnesota. Toby works at an investment bank in Chicago, specializing in financial technology, and his younger brother, Matthew, a graduate of the university, is applying to medical school.

“He’s dedicated to his work, his family,” Toby said. “He came from another country to better our lives. He’s 60 — just a couple years away from retirement — and put us through college. He was just mowing his lawn.”

The family has put together an online fundraiser for Gerawork.

Criminal charges against Woodbury man

Criminal charges filed by the Ramsey County Attorney’s office accuse the alleged driver, Mohamend Kanteh, 24, of Woodbury, of a single count of criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm while leaving the scene. According to the charges, St. Paul police officers received a call about a vehicle crash about three-fourths of a mile away from Gerawork’s residence, where they discovered Kanteh’s badly-damaged Mitsubishi Galant deep enough into the woods that it was not visible from the road. The car was still running, its keys in the ignition, but Kanteh was nowhere to be found.

A witness in the area reported she saw a man — tall and thin, wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt — run from the area down Winthrop Street. Woodbury Police were familiar with Kanteh, who “has a history of contact with police and mental health issues,” according to charges. The Woodbury authorities had received a report of a suspicious male in a white-hooded sweatshirt sitting in front of the doors at Costco around 8:30 a.m. When police approached, he fled.

Investigators then went to Kanteh’s known residence in Woodbury, where they interviewed his sister, who said he usually stays with a female friend in St. Paul. They then went to his mother’s shop, where they found Kanteh, who was taken into custody.

His mother told officers she’d had growing concerns about his mental health, and had known him to look up known sex offenders on the Internet and make references to wanting to kill them. Charges state she showed officers a makeshift “bulletproof” vest he’d assembled himself, which officers believed he had worn to Costco. She said she frequently made him stay in the store with her so she could keep an eye on him.

She’d been opening the store that morning when Kanteh arrived, smelling badly, but he declined to change clothes when she asked him to clean up, she said. His mental state seemed to have gotten worse, she said, since his conviction for felony second-degree burglary in June 2022, after which he was sentenced to house arrest. Court records show a charge of fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, was dropped at the time. In December 2020, he was convicted of a misdemeanor in Washington County for brandishing a dangerous weapon, brass knuckles. A petty drug charge was dropped at the time.

During the booking process following the crash, Kanteh told jail staff he was involved in an accident, so he was transported to Regions Hospital for evaluation. “He told hospital staff he was driving his Galant when he crashed into something,” according to charges. “Kanteh did not complain of any injuries and was cleared from the hospital.”

A young woman answering the door at his Woodbury residence on Sunday told a reporter that Kanteh was not available for comment and said she had nothing to add at that time. Court records show he’s being held at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center in lieu of $200,000 bail. His next scheduled court appearance, an omnibus hearing, is Sept. 15 at the Law Enforcement Center on Grove Street in St. Paul. A public defender has been assigned.

