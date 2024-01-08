Battle Creek to honor National Day of Racial Healing with community events, conversations

Tha Par, executive director for the Burma Center, conducts a concentric circle exercise during Battle Creek's Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Youth Summit on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at W.K. Kellogg Foundation in Battle Creek, Mich.

The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation will honor the eighth annual National Day of Racial Healing with a series of local events this month.

Launched in 2017, the National Day of Racial Healing serves as a call to action for racial healing for all people and originated as part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s national truth, racial healing and transformation efforts. This year's observance is Jan. 16.

"The National Day of Racial Healing serves as a poignant reminder that healing is a collective journey, with BC TRHT taking the lead in transformative conversations to bridge divides," coalition officials said in a release. "United under BC TRHT, the Battle Creek community is invited to participate in envisioning a future without racism 100 years from now. Together, we will imagine and determine a future unlike anything we have ever experienced as a modern society."

The following no-cost events will be held in January and February:

National Day of Racial Healing Events

Envisioning Dinner Event - Record Box Loft: Jan. 16, 6 to 9 p.m.

Youth Visioning Summit - WK Kellogg Foundation: Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (invitation only — students may contact their high school for more information)

Community Envisioning Conversations

Washington Heights Methodist Church: Jan. 18, noon to 2 p.m., 153 N. Wood St.

Share Center: Jan. 24, 1 to 3 p.m., 120 Grove St.

Willard Library: Jan. 25, 5 to 7 p.m., 7 W Van Buren St.

BC Pride at First Congregational Church: Jan. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., 145 Capital Ave NE

Burma Center: January 2024 (by invitation only)

RISE: February 2024 (date/location to be announced)

For more information about the Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, visit the BCTRHT Facebook Page or sign up for the mailing list.

