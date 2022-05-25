Battle Creek lieutenant placed on leave after off-duty crash

The Battle Creek Police Department has placed a lieutenant on administrative leave after the officer was involved in an off-duty crash outside the city on Sunday.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded at 3:54 a.m. Sunday to a single-car crash on M-66, south of M Drive South, where they found Lt. Jim Martens had suffered "multiple significant, but non-life-threatening injuries," according to police. He was the sole occupant of the car, police said.

Deputies have secured a warrant for a blood test; the results won't be available for a few weeks, police said.

Deputies said Martens is cooperating with their investigation, which remains ongoing. Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker has ordered an internal investigation.

“I have said in the past, we hire from the human race, not the superhuman one,” Blocker said in a statement. “I will ensure this employee receives the help they need. We also cannot make excuses, nor hide from the fact that we must abide by the law, set the example, and live our values all the time.”

