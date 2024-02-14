BATTLE CREEK — A 26-year-old Battle Creek man has been arrested after attempting to break into an ATM inside the lobby of the Calhoun County Jail.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the man entered the bond lobby of the jail at approximately 6:22 a.m. Wednesday. He was holding a knife in his hand, police said, and began pounding on the entry door to the interior of the jail.

Corrections deputies noticed he was holding a knife and requested additional law enforcement assistance via Calhoun County Dispatch. The man then began to break into the ATM located in the lobby area.

Corrections deputies electronically locked the exterior door, and the man was unable to escape, police said.

Officers with the Battle Creek Police Department made contact with the man from the exterior of the building, and he "eventually" surrendered and was escorted into the jail, police said.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek man arrested after attempting to break into jail ATM