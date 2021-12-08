Battle Creek man charged with accosting child 2 months after leaving prison

A Battle Creek man who investigators said was seeking sex with minors was arrested in a sting.

Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said Robert Gray, 29, was arrested Monday in Marshall after sending text messages soliciting sex with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl but actually was a deputy.

When Gray arrived at an agreed-upon location he was arrested. He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of using computers to communicate with another person to commit a crime, accosting a child for immoral purposes and engaging services of prostitution. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash and he is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination Dec. 28.

Hinkley said Wednesday he intends to conduct further investigations searching for adults seeking sex with minors on social media.

"It's in every community and the four corners of our nation," Hinkley said. "Evil lurks around every corner trying to take advantage of our children. If you are coming for our children we are coming for you."

Hinkley said his department modeled the program after one at the Genesee County Sheriff's Department called Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) to conduct human trafficking operations targeting children.

Gray was released from prison Oct. 17 after serving 11 years on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13.

Hinkley said deputies from his department Genesee County began Monday monitoring several social media sites and within an hour began conversations with one of several people looking for sex with minors.

"We are intending to continue this operation and work closely with several partners in the community on human trafficking," Hinkley said. "There are a lot of people out there who are predatory and are seeking out children for sex."

He said parents should monitor and discuss social media interactions with their children and call local police if they think a child is being groomed through social media for sex or human trafficking.

Story continues

Information is available at the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Police to Citizen Site: calhouncountymi.policetocitizen.com.

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek man charged with accosting child months after leaving prison