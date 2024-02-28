Battle Creek man charged after allegedly embezzling from his own father

A Battle Creek man has been criminally charged after allegedly embezzling from his own father.

Clayton Yorks, 44, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Wednesday on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000, a five-year felony.

Following his father’s admission to an assisted living facility in November of 2021, it is alleged that Yorks used his father’s debit card to pay his own bills and make other personal purchases in monthly sums nearly equal to that of his father’s monthly income, continuing until September of 2022. It is further alleged that Yorks had no legal authority to convert his father’s money to his own purposes.

"When a vulnerable adult moves into a residential care setting, it is not open season on their bank account and income," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “Those who take advantage of a family member engage in an egregious breach of trust. My office will continue to investigate and prosecute these cases of suspected vulnerable adult abuse, and I encourage anyone out there who suspects such abuse to report it to my dedicated team of investigators.”

Yorks was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and will next appear for a pre-exam conference on March 13. A preliminary exam, where a judge will determine whether there is probable cause Yorks committed the crime, is scheduled for March 20.

The AG's Health Care Fraud Division handled the case. Reports of suspected elder abuse can be made directly to the Department of Attorney General via the new Elder Financial Exploitation/Patient Abuse Complaint webform.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek man charged with embezzlement from vulnerable adult