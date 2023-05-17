BATTLE CREEK — A Battle Creek man has been convicted in the November 2020 death of an infant.

A Calhoun County jury deliberated for about an hour Friday before finding Henry Lewis Jones Jr., 20, guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of 18-month-old Dre'Quan Scott, according to a release from the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office. The guilty verdict came on the heels of a four-day trial.

Jones, who was 18 years old at the time of the offense, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jones' attorney Donald Sappanos could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

Jones was the boyfriend of the child's mother, Desiree Taylor, who was working on Nov. 7, 2020 while he cared for the toddler. About three hours after she left for work, Jones took the unconscious child to Taylor's mother and left without answering questions.

Battle Creek fire personnel performed CPR on the child without success. Dre'Quan was pronounced dead about an hour later.

An autopsy revealed a significant amount of trauma to Dre'Quan, including multiple injuries to his head, chest, abdomen, pelvis, and back that were determined to have caused his death, according to the release. He suffered numerous internal injuries, including injuries to his liver and spleen. He also suffered broken ribs and brain injuries.

Law enforcement searched for Jones for more than a month before he was arrested Dec. 21, 2020 in Kalamazoo.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek man convicted in 2020 infant death