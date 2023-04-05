Battle Creek man facing murder charge after allegedly shooting girlfriend with crossbow

BATTLE CREEK — A 59-year-old Battle Creek man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend with a crossbow has been charged with open murder.

Joel Wagner was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Tuesday afternoon on the open murder charge in connection with the Sunday shooting death of his girlfriend, Kori-Lee Moser, 44.

Wagner is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail without bond. An open murder charge includes first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

A preliminary exam, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause Wagner committed the crime, is scheduled for April 24.

Battle Creek police responded to a home in the 700 block of Capital Avenue NE about 7:45 p.m. Sunday and confirmed Moser had been shot and injured with a crossbow. She was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said Wagner and Moser had been in a relationship for several years and lived together at the home on Capital Avenue NE.

Narcotics are suspected to have contributed to the shooting, police said, but confirmation of this is pending forensic testing.

