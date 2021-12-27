Battle Creek man found dead Sunday along railroad tracks

The body of a Battle Creek man was found Sunday afternoon and police believe he was struck by a train.

Battle Creek police were called to the area of South Avenue and Dickman Road and said they found the body of the 34-year-old man along the railroad tracks.

Officers were called at 12:34 p.m. after a passerby reported seeing the body.

Patrol officers and detectives said it appears the man was fatally injured by a passing train and dragged about 100 feet.

He was last seen about 8 p.m. on Christmas night at a nearby convenience store. Detectives believe he was hit during the night and personnel on the train didn't know it.

Investigators from Canadian National Railroad are assisting local police to determine what train might have hit the man. The line carries both freight and Amtrak passenger trains.

The body was taken to the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo for an autopsy by the Calhoun County Medical Examiner.

The man's name was not released Monday pending notification of family.

