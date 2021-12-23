Battle Creek man killed by police after a cross-county pursuit and shots fired at officers

Battle Creek police at the scene of Wednesday's shooting.

A 44-year-old Battle Creek man was shot and killed Wednesday by police after firing at officers during a cross-county pursuit from Albion to Battle Creek, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was killed outside a home at the intersection of Horton and Willow streets on Battle Creek's south side. The chase covered some 28 miles between the cities and reached speeds as high as120 mph. Four police agencies were involved.

Battle Creek Chief Jim Blocker said the man had fled from Albion police who attempted to stop his car about 3 p.m. in Albion because the car did not have a license plate.

"The driver fled and Albion officers pursued the car onto westbound I-94," Blocker said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. He was flanked by Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley and Albion Deputy Chief Jason Kern.

The chief said Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies joined the pursuit and that officers were attempting to place stop sticks across the highway to deflate the tires.

Instead, they said the man pointed a handgun at officers and continued westbound at speeds of 120 mph.

"He made a lot of threatening gestures by driving at 120 miles per hour on I-94 and telling us that he didn't want to get caught," Blocker said.

Blocker said the driver of the car left the interstate at Beadle Lake Road and Emmett Township police then joined the pursuit.

Blocker said the driver continued at high speeds in the township and city and that Battle Creek officers were attempting to block roads but were not pursuing the vehicle.

Police said the man fired shots at pursuing officers near Goguac and Arthur streets before a deputy was able to ram the vehicle near Oak Hill Drive and Willow Street.

A cross county police pursuit ended in Battle Creek Wednesday when a Calhoun County Sheriff Deputy rammed the fleeing car in Battle Creek. The driver was later shot and killed by Battle Creek police.

"The driver was then seen fleeing while holding a handgun and into the neighborhood," Blocker said. He ran about a block before his confrontation with police.

"He attempted to break into an occupied home and the woman didn't know who the man was," Blocker said. Battle Creek Police Sgt. Chris Kline then confronted the man and ordered him several times to drop his weapon.

"The driver refused to drop the weapon and turned to the officer with the weapon in hand on the porch and the officer fired multiple times."

In a video shown by police, Kline fired five times with his rifle.

"Officers rendered aid but the man was dead at the scene," Blocker said. "A weapon was recovered next to the driver." A second handgun was found in the man's car.

Blocker said the man has a felony criminal record and was not eligible to possess a gun. He said investigators are still working to determine who owned the guns.

"This was an incredibly dangerous scenario," Blocker said. "This was a man who needed to be stopped quickly. I am grateful to the deputy who rammed the vehicle because he understood the danger of it."

No one else was hurt. Kline, a 17-year-veteran of the department, was placed on paid administrative leave, which is routine while an investigation is conducted by the Michigan State Police.

