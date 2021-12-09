Battle Creek man ordered to trial in June shooting death of woman

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert shows a photograph to Battle Creek Detective Cody Longon as District Judge Paul Beardslee listens to testimony Wednesday. (Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

A Battle Creek man was ordered to trial Wednesday for the June shooting death of a woman, despite strong objections from his defense attorney.

Ernest McGill, 39, is charged with open murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the June 27 shooting death of Eniyah Hollins, 27.

She was shot once while standing at the end of a driveway during a party on Hanover Street near Walter Avenue.

Battle Creek police have alleged she was shot from a car which stopped at the intersection when someone fired a single shot, hitting her in the head, before the car drove away.

Detectives Brandin Huggett and Cody Longon testified that investigators identified the vehicle as a red Ford Focus which they said traveled from Washington Avenue near Dickman Road to the area of the shooting.

The detectives said they used surveillance video from businesses and homes to follow the car until it stopped at the intersection of the 3:24 a.m. shooting.

Eriona Terrey told Calhoun County District Judge Paul Beardslee that McGill took her car from her home on Rittenhouse Avenue about 3 a.m. that morning.

She said the car was making a noise. "I was drunk and he said he would get it fixed," she told Prosecutor David Gilbert.

About 2 p.m. the next day she said McGill returned the car.

She learned later from police that they believed her Focus was involved in the shooting. "I cried," she said. "They said my car had something to do with something I didn't know about."

Tenney told defense attorney Donald Sappanos she didn't know where McGill took the car or if others were with him.

Both detectives agreed they could not see from the videos who was driving or if there were passengers.

A resident on Hanover Street, Kevin Jones, testified he heard the shot but didn't see where it was fired.

Gilbert argued that he had enough circumstantial evidence that McGill had the car which was used in the shooting.

"He had the vehicle and that vehicle was used in the shooting and it doesn't matter if he was the driver or the the passenger, he is either the principal or an aider and abettor."

Story continues

Countered Sappanos: "There has not been one witness that has come and said there were even shots fired out of that car. We don't have a video of shots coming out of that car. The witness who just testified who was closest to everything said it could have been from a house, a car or the street, he doesn't know where."

He said there can't be a conclusion that someone shot from the car.

"This case has to be dismissed," Sappanos said. "There is absolutely zero evidence that my client shot, that my client possessed a gun, any of that. Please dismiss this case. It doesn't even rise to the level of a preliminary exam."

Gilbert argued that McGill told the police when he was arrested that he knew the car because it belongs to someone who bought crack (cocaine) from him.

"How would he know it was red if he had not been in it?" Gilbert said. "The car stops in the middle of the intersection at the time the shot is actually fired and then it takes off," he said.

Sappanos said it doesn't matter if McGill was in the car "because there is no evidence whatsoever that the shot was even fired from that car. Why wouldn't the car take off? Everyone else did."

Beardslee ruled there was enough probable cause to send the case to circuit court for trial.

"There is circumstantial evidence," he said. He cited the testimony of Tenney that McGill took the car shortly before the shooting and the video showing the car in the area plus statements by McGill to police.

"It certainly is not conclusive but I believe there is enough there for a bind-over," the judge said.

