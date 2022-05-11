Battle Creek man pleads guilty to tampering with evidence in Bedford Township murder

A Battle Creek man has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence tied to a Bedford Township woman's murder in June 2020. The plea is part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Julice Haggerty, 29, admitted in 37th Circuit Court Wednesday that he disposed of bloody bed sheets but said he was unaware at the time that the materials related to the murder of Amber Griffin. He said he only knew that an assault had taken place.

Haggerty, a friend of Griffin's boyfriend Derek Horton, pleaded guilty to a single count of tampering with evidence Wednesday before Circuit Court Judge Sarah Lincoln. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss an additional charge of lying to a police officer.

Horton, 27, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison Monday for the murder of Griffin.

On the second day of his jury trial March 2, Horton accepted a plea agreement that required him to lead police to the location of Griffin's remains. After searching two other areas with the assistance of the Michigan State Police cadaver canine unit, police located the remains buried three feet underground March 3 in a wooded area on a property on Waubascon Road off Limit Street.

The 27-year-old Bedford Township mother of two had been missing since June 23, 2020. Horton, her boyfriend of five years, was arrested and charged with her murder six days after her disappearance.

Under the conditions of his deal with prosecutors, Horton pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and another murder charge was dismissed, with a tentative sentence agreement of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Horton initially told police he and Griffin had gotten into an argument and that she had walked away from the mobile home they shared in Bedford Township.

Investigators discovered a 9-1-1 call had been made from her phone at 2:01 a.m. on June 22, 2020, and a struggle could be heard. Police determined the couple was arguing at a house party on Oneita Street, where they believe Griffin was assaulted. There were signs of a struggle and blood was discovered on three floors of the home as well as in and on Griffin's car.

Police also located a pair of women's leggings in an overgrown area on Waubascon Road at a property owned by the family who also owned the Oneita Street house. In nearby grass, a wadded receipt from Mix Hardware was discovered showing the purchase of an $8 shovel on the afternoon of June 23, 2020. Police said video from the store showed Horton purchasing a shovel that day.

Witnesses from the Battle Creek Police Department testified that during interviews with Haggerty, he said he was with several people on June 22, 2020, and woke the next morning to find blood on him, his shorts and sheets and the walls and furniture of the house.

He said in the interviews he cleaned the blood and then disposed of the sheets in a dumpster several blocks away.

Police said Haggerty told them he had not seen Horton since June 22 but a video showed the two men together June 23 at Mix Hardware in Battle Creek, where Horton bought a shovel.

Police also alleged that Haggerty lied about his cell phones, giving investigators different numbers for his phone.

Detective Sgt. Joel Case testified that police learned that one of Haggerty's phones was used during the time he said he was asleep and police determined by tracking calls through different cell towers that the phone was moving.

Tampering with evidence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Haggerty is scheduled to be sentenced June 24.

