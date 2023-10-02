Battle Creek officers recognized for decisive response to armed suspect on Christmas Day

Three Battle Creek police officers have been formally recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty in their response to an armed, suicidal suspect on Christmas Day.

Cpl. Mikael Ziegler and officers Tyris Brazier and Jed Reames have been named 2023 recipients of Outstanding Service awards from the Police Officers Labor Council for their "quick, decisive response" to the Dec. 25, 2022, incident which "saved the lives of everyone on scene," according to the POLC. All three were recognized during the POLC/GELC annual conference in Traverse City on Sept. 15.

Police were initially called to the 200 block of North Birdsall Drive around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 when a 21-year-old Bedford Township woman reported her boyfriend had assaulted her and fled. Police conducted a search, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Ziegler, Brazier and Reames subsequently responded to a 10:30 p.m. 911 call after the boyfriend returned, armed with a knife and threatening suicide. Upon arrival, they activated their gun flashlights and ran toward screams coming from behind the mobile home.

Ziegler and Brazier saw a woman and man struggling to restrain the suspect. Reames was on the opposite side of a raised deck where the female 911 caller was yelling the suspect had a knife. Ziegler and Brazier ordered the man to drop his weapon; he looked up, bent at the waist and pulled out a handgun, taking aim at the two officers.

“There were two people on each side of him holding onto him in the snow,” Ziegler said of the suspect. “They were shoulder-to-shoulder … which, in reality, is the worst case scenario in that situation.”

Ziegler and Brazier promptly fired their guns, hitting the suspect twice, causing him to fall to the ground. No one else was shot.

All three officers provided life-saving first aid to the suspect and police rushed him to the hospital when they were alerted the ambulance would be delayed.

“(The) Officers responded to a volatile situation, were able to locate the trouble, and make a split-second decision under very difficult and dangerous circumstances,” wrote Ryan Strunk, a POLC Executive Committee member who nominated the officers for the OSA Awards. “The quick and decisive actions of these officers preserved the lives of those on scene and their follow-up preserved the life of the subject. (The) officers performed a very difficult task in a very dangerous situation that went above and beyond what is normally expected of them.”

The three Battle Creek officers were cleared of any wrongdoing following a Michigan State Police investigation. The suspect was charged in connection with this incident and a large-scale case involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen, pre-loaded gift cards used to purchase illegal drugs.

“It’s an award you don’t ever want to receive, but you really still appreciate receiving it because of the time and effort and trauma,” Ziegler said. “We made quick, great choices. It helps remind you that you did a good job and you will remember that for the rest of your career.”

