Battle Creek officers testify in shooting death of 2-year-old

Battle Creek police officer Madison Logsdon held back tears Monday in court as she recalled her efforts to provide medical assistance to 2-year-old Kai Turner during the early morning hours of Sept. 20.

Logsdon, an officer with the Battle Creek Police Department since May, responded to a shots fired call at 94 Cliff St. shortly after 2:18 a.m. When she arrived, she was met by a very emotional woman on the front porch.

The only words Logsdon could make out from the woman were: "My son is dying!"

Logsdon followed the woman up a narrow staircase into a second-floor apartment where, she testified, she initially didn't see anyone in the dimly lit room.

"I didn’t really know what was happening at first," Logsdon testified in Calhoun County District Court. "(Then) I saw (movement), so my first thought was OK, he’s still alive, this is good."

Moving a blanket to better assess the situation, Logsdon could tell immediately that Kai suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

"I took the blanket and put light pressure on (his head) because I didn’t want to cause any more damage and I wanted to hopefully stop the bleeding," Logsdon said. "I just kept rubbing his face to help sort of stimulate him in some sort of way and just kept talking to him."

Kai later died at the hospital from his injuries, the result of a drive-by shooting.

Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, are charged with open murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm in Kai's death.

Smith, a juvenile, is being charged as an adult in the case.

Calhoun County District Judge Paul Beardslee heard testimony from Logsdon and other members of the Battle Creek Police Department — including a detective and lab supervisor— during a preliminary exam Monday after which the judge will determine if there is enough evidence against Nelson and Smith to proceed to trial.

A third suspect, an 18-year-old, is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on an unrelated matter, according to online court records. An investigation is ongoing. He is a suspect, but hasn't been charged in the shooting.

Testimony in the preliminary exam is expected to resume Dec. 8. Defense attorneys for Nelson and Smith requested to adjourn Monday's proceedings as they await the receipt of a report detailing the cellphone records of their respective clients.

Battle Creek Crime Lab Supervisor Todd Rathjen told the court Monday that approximately 24 shell casings were recovered from the street in front of 94 Cliff St. in the wake of the shooting. Both 9mm and .40-caliber casings were recovered, he said.

Holes found in the north and west walls of the upstairs apartment also appeared to be consistent with bullet holes, Rathjen explained, noting that while he did not have an exact count, there were five to eight holes in the structure that appeared to be new.

Battle Creek Detective Brandin Huggett testified that surveillance video from Cliff Street Grocery revealed that a black SUV was eastbound on Cliff Street at the time of the shooting. Multiple muzzle flashes could be seen in the video emanating from the vehicle as it drove past the residence, which is located across the street and east of the store.

Huggett reviewed footage from a Ring doorbell camera showing a black Audi Q7 driving recklessly on Taft Street and, in comparing the two videos, believed it to be the same vehicle. Huggett also discovered that a black Audi Q7 had been reported stolen in the city Sept. 18, just two days before the shooting.

Officers began processing a separate shooting about a mile away at 7 South Place immediately after the Cliff Street shooting. The incidents occurred "within minutes" of each other, Huggett explained, adding he recovered a Calhoun County Jail property bag belonging to Demetrius Johnson-Holmes while on scene at 7 South Place.

Through ballistics analysis, police were able to determine that one of the .40-caliber shell casings recovered in front of 94 Cliff St. matched shell casings recovered in an earlier shooting involving Johnson-Holmes and Nelson in front of a residence on Van Buren Street. Nelson had fired the .40-caliber weapon during that incident, Huggett said.

In a subsequent interview with Huggett, Nelson claimed he had been in bed at his girlfriend's house when he was contacted by the 18-year-old suspect and Smith. They told him to come outside and said they knew where Johnson-Holmes was.

Nelson told Huggett that the 18-year-old was driving the black Audi Q7 and Smith was in the front seat when they picked him up. They drove around the city for a while and were talking to Johnson-Holmes through social media throughout.

At one point, Johnson-Holmes said that he was on Cliff Street, and with knowledge that he previously lived at 94 Cliff St., Nelson said he, the 18-year-old and Smith got in the vehicle and started heading that way.

"Mr. Nelson said when they got in front of the house, they realized that (Johnson-Holmes) wasn’t outside so they got to shooting at the house," Huggett told the court. "(Nelson) told me that (the 18-year-old suspect), who was the driver of the vehicle, was reaching across shooting out the passenger side window and that Jaylen (Smith) had two firearms that he was shooting out the back passenger side window."

Nelson said he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and told Huggett he did not have a firearm during the shooting. When confronted with the discovery of .40-caliber shell casings at Cliff Street that matched shell casings recovered during a prior shooting he was involved in, Nelson said he sold the .40-caliber firearm to Smith the day after the Van Buren Street shooting.

Nelson said he, the 18-year-old and Smith were on speaker phone with Johnson-Holmes during the shooting. When they realized he wasn't there, Nelson said the 18-year-old indicated he knew of another address where Johnson-Holmes might be, so they immediately went to that residence at 7 South Place.

Nelson said he heard a screen door shut on Johnson-Holmes' end of the phone line, and as they turned the corner onto the street, Johnson-Holmes began firing at their vehicle, with the 18-year-old and Smith returning fire.

Huggett also testified police were able to determine through location services on Smith and Nelson's cell phones that the two were in the area of Cliff Street at the time of the shooting. Nelson's phone pinged directly in front of 94 Cliff St. at the time of the shooting and Smith's pinged at the corner of Main Street and Lathrop Avenue — about a block away — two minutes after the shooting, he said.

Huggett said phone records also indicated that Smith began searching "Battle Creek Enquirer" and then "Cliff Street shooting" on his phone around 3:18 a.m. Sept. 20, an hour after the shooting.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek officers testify in shooting death of 2-year-old