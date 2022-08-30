Battle Creek Police arrest 18-year-old upon finding drugs resembling children's vitamins

Battle Creek Police have arrested an 18-year-old Battle Creek man on charges related to his alleged possession of colorful pills resembling children's vitamins but presumed to contain methamphetamine.

In a release, police said they were dispatched to Finish Line Laundry on East Columbia Avenue on Aug. 17 to investigate an assault complaint. They received a vehicle description as part of that initial investigation and subsequently made a traffic stop on a possible vehicle involved.

The 18-year-old was driving the vehicle, and police said they found several illegal narcotics while investigating.

The Battle Creek Police lab tested a package of what appeared to be colorful pills or vitamins, showing it to probably be meth.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office is charging the 18-year-old with assault and battery and possession of controlled substances analogue.

An investigation remains ongoing.

