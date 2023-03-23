Battle Creek police arrest 22-year-old in attempted shooting

BATTLE CREEK — Police are investigating an attempted shooting that they said happened Wednesday evening in the 200 block of Graves Avenue.

According to the city police department’s release, officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicions he tried to shoot his 26-year-old cousin during a confrontation at about 7 p.m.

Police said the 22-year-old suspect reported the attempted shooting, saying it happened in self-defense.

Upon arrival, police found the suspect and discovered the victim was not struck and fled home after shots were fired.

They said they also recovered a 9 mm pistol and 12 shell casings at the scene.

Police said the cousins apparently have “an ongoing issue” with each other.

- Staff report

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek police arrest 22-year-old in Graves Avenue attempted shooting