A 26-year-old man who police said kidnapped and shot at a former girlfriend early Saturday has been arrested, according to police.

Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was arrested around noon Tuesday after Battle Creek police found him hiding in the back of a cargo van in the city, in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street, during a traffic stop, according to a release.

The arrest was a joint effort between Battle Creek police and the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit, police said.

Cummings is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail, where he awaits arraignment on assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearms possession by a felon and three counts of felony firearm.

A date and time for his arraignment have yet to be set.

Police said Cummings forced the 29-year-old woman at gunpoint to leave her apartment on Taft Court to get into a white Chevrolet Malibu just before 6 a.m. Saturday. He then left her at another home, and she walked to a third home, in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where Cummings was sitting in his car.

At around 7:30 a.m., the woman told police that Cummings began yelling at her, and fired a gunshot at her while still sitting in the car. No one was injured.

When police responded, they found the white Malibu still running at the corner of Sherman and McKinley Avenue, but could not find Cummings until Tuesday.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek police arrest man in connection with kidnapping, shooting