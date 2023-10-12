Battle Creek police arrest second suspect in August homicide

BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek police, with the help of law enforcement officials in the state of Georgia, have arrested a second suspect in the Aug. 31 murder of 31-year-old Brett Reinhardt.

The suspect was arrested without incident and is currently in a Georgia jail, pending the extradition process, according to a news release from BCPD. The suspect will be arraigned on an open murder charge once returned to Michigan.

Officers were called to the area of North Union Street and Sherman Road at about 6 p.m. Aug. 31 on several reports of shots fired and a lot of yelling in the area. When police arrived, they were directed to a house where Reinhardt was thought to have gone after being shot outside.

Officers saw through the house windows that a man was lying on the floor and he was unresponsive. They forced entry into the house to help the victim, later identified as Reinhardt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Through the investigation, police determined the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between Reinhardt and his neighbor, Brittney Worship, 37. Police subsequently arrested Worship on Sept. 8 for her alleged involvement.

Worship was arraigned on an open murder charge and awaits a preliminary examination.

