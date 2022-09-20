Battle Creek police ask public for help after boy, 2, killed in drive-by shooting

A 2-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Cliff Street early Tuesday was not the intended target, Battle Creek Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the police station Tuesday afternoon, Bagley said police have reason to believe the shooting was not a random act of violence, but instead likely a case of someone looking to obtain some form of retribution or payback.

Kai Rowan Turner, 2, died Tuesday afternoon from a gunshot wound, Bagley said.

"Our suspicions are that there’s a beef, there’s an ongoing beef and that individuals within this community know what’s going on and what transpired," Bagley said. "This is a situation where this is an innocent child, a two-year-old, that is now no longer with us and we would hope that we would get someone to call and give us some information that would shed some more light on this and point us in the right direction so that we can bring justice to this young child and his family."

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Cliff Street at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday where they found Kai had been shot while inside the home. Lifesaving efforts were performed on him by members of the Battle Creek police and fire departments and LifeCare Ambulance, and he was transported to the hospital.

Bagley said police have little information to go on at this point beyond that a dark-colored SUV drove past the residence, and someone fired multiple rounds into the home. The home contained multiple apartments, Bagley said.

No one else was injured in the shooting, he said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and encourage anyone that was in the area at the time described with information about the incident to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

The incident is the sixth homicide in Battle Creek this year. Three of the six are directly related to intimate partner domestic violence situations, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek police seeking public's help after boy, 2, killed in drive-by shooting