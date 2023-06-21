Battle Creek police ask for public's help in finding missing teen

BATTLE CREEK — Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Kyra Lynee Jones-Kelley, 13, has been missing since she left her Bedford Township home around 10 p.m. on June 15, police said in a release. Kyra is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Kyra Lynee Jones-Kelley

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with lime-green Nike writing on it, police said.

Kyra’s parents have received a suspicious message from her Facebook account since that time, leading them to believe she may be in danger. It is possible she is staying in, or was taken to the Kalamazoo area.

Police are asking the community to share her photo.

Anyone with information about Kyra or her location is asked to call police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek police ask for public's help in finding missing teen