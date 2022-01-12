Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker a finalist to lead Grand Rapids Police Department

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker is among three candidates named in the search for Grand Rapids' next police chief.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington announced Wednesday that Blocker, retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson and Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom are finalists interviewing for the position set to be vacated by the retirement of Eric Payne as chief of police for Grand Rapids.

A public event to meet the candidates is scheduled for Jan. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids City Hall. The event will be livestreamed on the City of Grand Rapids Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Blocker is Battle Creek's 18th police chief, serving in that role since 2014. He has been with the department in various roles for 25 years, including patrol officer, community police officer, member of the SWAT team, detective and executive officer.

Blocker additionally holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, serving in the Michigan Army National Guard, currently assigned as the commanding officer of the 210th Military Police Battalion.

