Battle Creek Police defends officers involved in Christmas Day shooting

Battle Creek police brass are defending the two officers who shot and seriously wounded a man during an apparent Christmas Day domestic assault in Bedford Township.

Officials hosted a Wednesday press conference as the unnamed wounded man remained hospitalized in serious condition, the unnamed and uninjured police officers remained on paid leave, and the Michigan State Police continued to investigate.

Deputy Police Chief Shannon Bagley, who will assume the role of interim chief on Jan. 15, said the officers fired a total of five rounds, striking the wounded man twice in the torso, during an "extremely volatile and tragic situation."

He showed video of a nighttime response that erupted in gunfire. The wounded man was found in possession of two knives and, according to Bagley, "a very well done replica of a revolver." The video included footage of the evidence.

"It's tragic and unfortunate that this had to take place on Christmas evening," Bagley said. "But, listen, as Chief (Jim) Blocker stated, our officers, you know, they did a fantastic job in spite of being confronted with a pretty high-stress and tragic situation.

"We're very pleased that none of the other people that were involved were injured. It's a tragic situation. We wish it would not have occurred. All things being considered, we're happy with the limited amount of injury," he added.

Law enforcers are reviewing possible charges for the wounded man and the officers on leave. One of the officers who shot the man has two years of experience; the other, 10.

"There was an actual altercation taking place as officers arrived on scene," Bagley said. "This gentleman, the individual that was shot, had the knife in his hand. He also produced a firearm during the incident. There was a lot going on."

He said the shooting took place "mere seconds" after the officers' arrival.

According to police officials, officers initially were called to a home in the 200 block of North Birdsall Drive in Bedford Township shortly after 2 p.m. Christmas Day because a woman was reporting that her boyfriend assaulted her.

The 22-year-old Battle Creek man was gone when officers arrived, but they determined there was enough probable cause to search for him to make an arrest.

Several hours later, at about 10:30 p.m., the same woman called 911 again and reported the man had returned, was making suicidal statements and had a knife, according to the police department's release.

Three Battle Creek officers nearby on an unrelated call arrived to hear yelling coming from the backyard of the home. Officers found the man and woman arguing. A few other people also were present, police said.

As officers approached, police said the man pulled what to them appeared to be a dark-colored handgun from his waistband. Officers told the man to drop the weapon and then two officers fired their weapons and struck the man twice in the torso, police said.

Police said the man dropped his apparent gun and fell to the ground. He received the officers' first aid care, and a police supervisor took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The police officers on paid leave must clear criminal and administrative investigations before they can return to work.

"It's standard procedure," Bagley said. "As you can imagine, with kind of the trauma from an extremely volatile and tragic situation, I'm sure that they're shaken up as we all would be."

