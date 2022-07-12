Battle Creek police identify victim in fatal shooting near Arbor Pointe Townhomes

Battle Creek Police have identified the victim in a Monday fatal shooting near Arbor Pointe Townhomes as 17-year-old Christopher Mark Williams.

Williams, of Battle Creek, had just graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in June.

Christopher Mark Williams

Calhoun County Dispatch received several calls for multiple gunshots in the area of Arbor Pointe Townhomes — off Jackson Street West, near North 20th Street — about 11:55 p.m. Monday.

Once on scene, police found Williams, who had been shot. He was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and later died, police said.

Police declined to release any additional information.

Williams was a senior leader on the Bearcats football team, playing offensive line and earned honorable mention honors on the 2021 Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Football Team.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 269-966-3322 or 269-781-0911. They can also submit information anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

