Battle Creek police investigate homicide in Post Addition neighborhood

An unidentified 36-year-old man has died after he was found shot multiple times in the area of Warren Street in Battle Creek early Tuesday.

Battle Creek police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

According to police, neighbors reported hearing gunshots at about 1:20 a.m. When officers responded to the call, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the yard of a home, where they attempted to give him medical help before LifeCare Ambulance arrived.

The man was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide happened in Battle Creek's Post Addition neighborhood, in the same area where a 2-year-old was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Sept. 20. Police said the latest homicide is unlikely connected to any recent incidents.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who might have information that could assist police in their investigation is asked to call the station at 269-966-3322 or through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

