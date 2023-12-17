Battle Creek police investigate shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are on the scene of a shooting.

It happened Saturday evening on the 400 block of Algonquin Street, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police told News 8 the shooting does not seem to be random. There is no danger to the public, according to police.

BCPD is investigating.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

