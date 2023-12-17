Battle Creek police investigate shooting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are on the scene of a shooting.
It happened Saturday evening on the 400 block of Algonquin Street, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Police told News 8 the shooting does not seem to be random. There is no danger to the public, according to police.
BCPD is investigating.
This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.