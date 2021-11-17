Battle Creek police investigate whether 3 shootings in 3 days connected

Crime laboratory personnel collect evidence and map the crime scene Sunday.

Battle Creek police are trying to determine if three shootings in three days are linked and who is responsible.

After a shooting Sunday night critically wounded an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man, police reported additional shootings Monday and Tuesday nights.

The latest was at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, when someone fired shots into a house and vehicle in the first block of Wilkes Street.

Police collected 21 shell casings at the scene but said no one was hurt.

A 55-year-old man was alone in the house when the shots were fired. He told officers he was in the living room when the bullets pierced the walls, at which point he dove to the floor and covered his head.

Neighbors reported hearing the shots and a car speeding away.

Battle Creek firefighters and Semco Energy also responded after a gas meter was struck by bullets, but no fire was reported.

On Monday, shots were reported at 6:25 p.m. and officers found that a house and vehicle in the 300 block of Chestnut Street had been hit. Several people were inside, but none were injured. Police collected 18 shell casings there.

Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt said detectives have not determined whether the shootings Monday and Tuesday are related to the Sunday night shooting.

The victim in the first shooting remains in critical condition at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, according to Rabbitt. The victim's name has not been released.

He was shot once in the head.

Police said he was sitting in his car which was backed into a driveway at his home in the 500 block of West Jackson Street.

One shot was fired into the car, hitting the victim. Fifteen shell casings were found at that scene.

The victim and several others had been playing basketball at Full Blast before the shooting.

Officers said four other young men, all from Kalamazoo, were in another car and fled after the shooting.

Police pursued the car at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour until it went out of control on Dickman Road and rolled over just east of Augusta.

The driver of the car, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of fleeing from police. A backseat passenger, 18, was arraigned on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police believe the four men also were targets of the shooting.

On Monday, police found a handgun in the grass near Jackson and Kendall streets. Three guns were seized from the site of the Jackson Street shooting, when the victim had been living about a month.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

