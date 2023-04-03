Battle Creek police investigating crossbow shooting death of 44-year-old woman

BATTLE CREEK — A 44-year-old woman was killed Sunday after being shot with a crossbow.

Battle Creek police responded to a home in the 700 block of Capital Avenue NE Sunday and confirmed Kori-Lee Moser had been shot and injured with a crossbow, police said in a release.

Moser was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where she ultimately died from her injuries, police said.

Police do not know of a motive for the crossbow shooting at this time.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

There is no ongoing threat to the community as a result of the shooting, police said.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigating crossbow shooting death of 44-year-old woman